MILDRED -- Mildred's Eagles scored six runs in the sixth inning to beat the Kemp Yellowjackets 10-4 Friday night in Mildred behind an outstanding game by senior Jake Callahan. Callahan pitched a complete game giving up four runs, three earned runs, and a strikeout while going two-for-three at the plate with a double and a triple, and two RBIs.
Kemp got to Callahan early, scoring all four runs in the second inning. Kemp would go on a two-out rally hitting back-to-back doubles with men on the base followed by an error to score a run.
The Eagles would fight and claw their way back into the game in the bottom of the third scoring three runs in the frame. Tanner Shaw led off the inning by reaching on base on a bunt single and would promptly steal second base. Shaw would advance to third on a ground out by Gabe Irvine. Austin Wing followed, hitting a single to score Shaw. Wing then stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. Wing would score on the Callahan triple. Callahan would score on a passed ball, but Kemp would limit the damage there for the inning.
The Eagles tied the game in the fourth. Weston Andrews reached base on a hit-by-pitch and promptly stole second base. Irvine followed with a hard-hit ground ball to third. An error on the throw allowed Andrews to score and Irvine raced to second, beating out the throw.
The game would remain tied into the sixth inning when the Eagles would break out. The Eagles continued to be aggressive on the basepaths, capitalizing on stolen bases, passed balls, and an error to give themselves the lead. The Eagles ended up with eight stolen bases in the game including four by Andrews alone.
Andrews had an interesting line for the Eagles going 0-2 with 2 hit-by-pitches, four stolen bases, and scoring twice. Braylon Vanibuls and Adam Holeman would hit doubles for the Eagles who ended the game scoring 10 runs on seven hits and five walks. Of the 10 runs scored by the Eagles, only four would be earned.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 15-3 overall and 7-1 in the district. The Eagles host Rice on Tuesday as the regular season is winding down.
