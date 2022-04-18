Mildred's Eagles remained the hottest team in the District 18-3A race with another lopsided win, hammering rival Rice 13-1 on Thursday.
The Eagles have won five in a row and have moved into first place in the district race with two weeks left in the regular season. Mildred faces defending state champ Malakoff Tuesday and Palmer on the road Friday. The Eagles wrap up their district season with a road game at Kemp on April 29 and finish at home at the Jacky Coker Complex against Scurry-Rosser on April 30.
The Eagles are 8-2 and in first-place in the district race. They lost in Malakoff 4-2 earlier and lost to Scurry-Rosser 9-1 at Scurry on April 1 but haven't lost since.
They had no trouble last Thursday at Rice, where they won 13-1 in a five-inning mercy rule game to stay in first-place.
Braylon Vanibuls had a huge game for Mildred. He went 2-for-2 and drove in four runs and also went the distance on the mound, allowing just one hit and one run over five-innings while striking out five.
Cody Hayes, who was recently named the Golden Circle Co-Player of the Year in basketball, went 2-for-3 , scored three times and drove in a run, Wes Ewing had a two-run single and scored a run and Holden Thomas went 1-for-2 and scored twice.
Dalton McDonald got the only hit -- an RBI single -- for Rice.
