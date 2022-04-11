EUSTACE -- Mildred's Eagles won their third game in a row Friday, scoring three runs in the top of the ninth to beat Eustace 7-4 in a tight, extra inning game.
The Eagles, who have scored 34 runs during their three-game winning streak, are now 5-2 in the District 18-3A race and battling for the top spot in the 18-3A race.
Jake Callahan had a huge game in relief, shutting down Eustace in the bottom of the ninth with two strikeouts. Callahan also was big at the plate, where he hit a game-winning three-run triple.
Cody Hayes went 2-for-5, scored three runs and hit a two-run double, and Braylon Vanibuls and Austin Wing both went 2-for-4 and each hit a double and drove in a run to help Mildred stay hot.
The Eagles play Blooming Grove at home at 7 p.m. Monday. The game was moved from Tuesday to Monday because of the threat of severe weather.
