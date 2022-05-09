WACO -- The Mildred Eagles baseball season came to a close on Saturday as they were defeated 6-2 in a best of three series after losing 7-1 on Friday night to the Troy Trojans. The Eagles played well but could not overcome one bad inning on Saturday’s contest and two bad innings on Friday’s contest.
The Eagles had a great season and an outstanding run in district play winning their final nine games in district to own the district championship title.
Troy is a good, well-coached team that ended up fourth in a very tough district. The teams were well matched in all respects. In this contest, the Trojans were able to cobble enough together over an inning to push them over.
The Eagles outhit the Trojans, but the Trojans were able to limit the damage when the Eagles threatened.
Jake Callahan had the start for the Eagles on Saturday and totally shut down the Trojans in the first two innings. The Trojans broke through in the third scoring 5 runs, but only two were earned. The Trojans never really hit the ball hard, but bunted and played small ball effectively to score their runs. Austin Wing replaced Callahan in the third and pitched well, baffling the Trojans for the remainder of the contest. The Eagles scored runs in the fifth in sixth innings but were unable to push through enough runs to win.
This group of Eagles played hard and did the little things to win. They had a good mix of upper and lower classmen and look to be competitive for years to come. For seniors Cody Hayes, Wes Ewing, Hayden Thomas, and Nick Carrizales, this is the end of their stents as Mildred Eagles and they can hold their heads high when looking back at their accomplishments over the past four years. These young men play hard, the right way, and have nothing to be ashamed of in the way they played the game.
When speaking with coach Thomas previously, he said, “It is a testament to them and how they bought into it and I cannot be more proud of them. In the three years I have been here, it has been nothing but a privilege to coach these guys.”
With the win, Troy advances to play Cameron Yoe.
