MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles (19-4, 12-2) pushed through a tough district baseball slate to earn their first district championship in years utilizing an outstanding pitching staff and timely hitting.
The Eagles play Troy in a best-of-three Class 3A bi-district playoff at the Waco ISD Complex. The Eagles and Trojans face off at 6 p.m. Friday then Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and at 7 p.m. (if needed).
The Eagles started off district play winning their first three games before dropping back-to-back games to Malakoff and Scurry-Rosser. The Eagles then got on a roll winning their final nine games to earn the district title.
Speaking on the run at the end of the season, coach Thomas said, “We really grind it out in practice. We have had our good days and bad days, but like we told the kids if you want to be a championship team, you have to have a championship mentality. It starts in practice.
"We put it on the back of our shirts this year, ‘Everything Matters’ and they bought into that from how they wake up in the morning to showing up on time for weights, showing up in practice, and getting quality reps no matter how long or short practice may be. It is a testament to them and how they bought into it and I cannot be more proud of them. In the three years I have been here, it has been nothing but a privilege to coach these guys.”
The pitching staff has been outstanding for the season with a combined 2.13 ERA for the season. In district play, the Eagles averaged giving up 4.5 runs per game, and outside two games where the Eagles gave up 10-plus runs, the average drops to 3.33 runs while the offense averaged scoring 8.86 runs over district play.
The pitching staff for the Eagles is four deep with junior Jake Callahan emerging as the ace for the Eagles with a 5-2 record and 1.62 ERA over 47.1 innings with 41 strikeouts.
Braylon Vanibuls ended the season with a 4-0 record and 2.21 ERA over 25.1 innings with 25 strikeouts. Hayden Thomas proved a solid starter and stopper for the Eagles with a 3-5 record with five saves and 30 strikeouts over 25 innings. Austin Wing also pitched effectively with a 4-0 record with 2 saves over 23 innings with 21 strikeouts.
The Mildred offense has been solid from top to bottom with a team batting average of .312. The Eagles were a single and double hitting team hitting 133 singles and 42 doubles out of a total of 180 hits including a single home run. The Eagles averaged almost 10 runs per game while giving up 4.5 runs per game.
The Eagles face the Troy Trojans, who come into the playoffs with an 18-8-1 record including 8-4 in district play. The Trojans are stumbling into the playoffs, losing their final two games of the season to West and Grandview. Despite that, the Trojans are a dangerous opponent who can score runs in bunches. The Trojans scored ten runs or more in eight of their last thirteen games.
Overall, this is a winnable series for the Eagles, but the Eagles need to continue to play well against a dangerous opponent.
Coach Thomas and the rest of the Mildred coaching staff continue to preach on doing the little things right, every day. As the motto for the Eagles says, “Everything Matters,” and in the playoffs, margins are slim, every team is a good team.
Speaking with coach Thomas on doing the little things right, “You find as you grow that it is the little details that get you beat. We stay on our guys about that and I know I come unglued at times. They have to come across as very important so we can fix it then and not come back to beat us later on.”
Doing the little things right has the Eagles as the hottest team in the Golden Circle and in great shape to start the playoffs.
