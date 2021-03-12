The sound you heard from Price Field Friday afternoon was the sound of bats whiffing against pitches thrown by Zane Petty.
It's becoming a familiar sound in Corsicana, where Petty has emerged as one the Tigers' top pitchers this season. Just ask the kids who play for Waco Robinson, where they have a formidable baseball program.
Or ask any team that has faced Petty this season. He is an equal opportunity pitcher -- he strikes everyone out. There he was on the mound Friday fanning 13 batters in six innings (that's right, only five Robinson hitters made outs other than with a K).
Have you met the K-orsicana Tigers?
Petty went the six-inning distance and led the Tigers to a 5-1 victory on Day 2 of the Community National Bank & Trust of Texas Invitational. The Tigers, who wind up the tournament Saturday with early games against Forney (10 a.m.) and Mildred (noon), are now 11-3 for the season, and Petty is 2-1 with a microscopic ERA of just 0.38.
But here's the mind-boggling number on Petty's resume. He now has struck out 37 batters in just 18 innings, averaging more than two Ks an inning against some pretty stiff competition.
He's tall and smooth and pounds the strike zone. Petty allowed just four hits and walked one batter Friday while giving up his first earned run of the season and only his fourth base-on-balls.
Petty threw 84 pitches and 60 were strikes, keeping the ball down all afternoon -- Robinson didn't fly out all day, going down by either striking out or grounding out.
The Tigers, who are putting their pitching staff to the test this weekend by playing five games in three days, have already shown they have a deep and talented staff. The team ERA is 0.66 on a pitching staff that has allowed just eight earned runs in 14 games.
Petty belongs to a staff led by four-year starter Kolby Kinkade (3-0, 0.65 ERA), sophomore Brydan Hernandez (0.70), junior Solomon James (0.95), Reno Morehouse (0.95) and power-hitting Hunter Autrey, who has seven Ks in 5 1/3 innings and a 0.00 ERA in relief. Then there's young Peyton Brown, who started his first varsity game Thursday against 6A Tyler Lee and gave up just two hits over 4 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run.
It's early, but it's easy to see coach Heath Autrey has plenty of options on the mound.
And that group of arms doesn't even include shortstop Miguel Luevano, one of the top infielders in Texas who came out of nowhere two years ago as a freshman and pitched clutch inning after clutch inning when the Tigers marched to the state semifinals.
Petty didn't need much help against Robinson on Friday, but got plenty when the Tigers scored in the first when Luevano led off with a triple and scored on an RBI from Hunter Autrey, and then they put up a four-spot in the third with RBI hits from Kinkade, James, Aiden Morehouse and Adrian Baston.
That was plenty for Petty and the K-orsicana Tigers.
