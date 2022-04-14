ENNIS -- They're in!
Zane Petty's name is etched in Tiger Lore and the Tigers are in the playoffs.
Petty put his name in the Tiger record book, K-rashing through the 100-strikeout mark Wednesday, tossing a three-hitter in a 4-3 win over Ennis that clinched a playoff spot for the Tigers, who are 8-1 with three games remaining in the 14-5A race.
That's what Wednesday's victory over Ennis on the road was all about for the Tigers, who nailed down a playoff spot with three games left in the district race.
And for Petty, who now has 103 strikeouts in 55 innings this season, becoming only the second pitcher in the Heath Autrey Era (the last 10 seasons) and the first since Holden Grounds was mowing down batters in 2013 to pass the century mark in strikeouts in a season.
The idea of clinching early in the 14-5A race is almost unheard of, especially after last season when the Tigers had to battle through the final two weeks of play with a short-handed lineup that was missing a couple of key starters.
Autrey's players found a way to win and wound up tied for the district title with Joshua, and then took care of the tie with a 9-4 win over the Owls in a seeding playoff game.
They simply took care of business Wednesday. Another way of saying that is that Zane Petty pitched.
Autrey didn't save Petty for the home game against Ennis Friday. He started his ace in Ennis, where the Tigers have had more bad luck than in any ballpark in Texas.
The last time Petty faced Ennis was in the playoffs in Duncanville, where Petty threw a no-hitter and ended Ennis' season with a 10-0 five-inning, mercy-rule victory in Game 3 of the 5A Region Quarterfinals.
Petty might not have had his best stuff Wednesday, but it didn't matter. Like any good pitcher, Petty knows how to win even when he isn't on -- and when he's on he simply dominates.
Ennis managed to get three hits off of Petty, who allowed one earned run while striking out seven and walking two over five-plus innings. He put his name in the Tiger record book with his 100th strikeout of the season in the top of the third.
Big Zane has been sensational since his first pitch this season, and if his name isn't on top of the 5A All-State list, then burn the list because it's a lie.
Petty is now 9-0 with a 0.75 ERA. He has allowed just six earned runs all year. He has been even better in district games, where he is 6-0 with a 0.64 ERA over 32 innings. He will get one more district start when the Tigers play a two-game series against Red Oak next week.
Brydan Hernandez, who has been brilliant all season, will start against Ennis Friday in a rare 1 p.m. game on Good Friday. Hernandez nailed down the save Wednesday night, slamming the door on Ennis with two shutout innings. He allowed one base runner -- a two-out single in the seventh -- and struck out two to get the save.
He had to pitch out of a jam in the sixth but he had some help. With runners at first and third with no outs first baseman Peyton Brown came up with the play of the night when he made a diving catch on a soft liner and quickly doubled up the runner at first with a throw to second baseman Bradley Gruver, who made a heads-up play to cover the bag.
Gruver always seems to be in the middle of every Tiger rally, but on Wednesday he was in the middle of a rally-killer. Same result -- Tigers win.
Hernandez picked up his second save of the season. He has given the Tigers a pair of aces all season and the best 1-2 punch in the district. Hernandez has struck out 47 in 42 innings while going 4-1 with a 1.00 ERA for the season -- and he leads the Tigers in hitting (.444), RBIs (20) and stolen bases (16).
The Tigers scored just enough to win, coming back from a 2-1 deficit to take a 4-2 lead in the fifth when Miguel Luevano ripped a two-run triple to give the Tigers a 3-2 lead and Austin Pryor followed with a gutsy, beautiful suicide squeeze bunt to bring home Luevano.
Pryor, the best fielding third baseman in the district, had a huge night at the plate with one of the rarest hitting performances you will ever see. It's almost impossible to find a hitter so versatile and talented that he can belt a home run and bring in a run with a suicide squeeze bunt in the same game.
Meet Austin Pryor.
Pryor gave the Tigers a 1-0 lead in the first inning with a homer over the left field wall (the first of the season for the Tigers) and then delivered in the clutch with his perfect bunt. For a team that lives on one-run victories, Pryor is invaluable just because of his glove -- and he is a key bat in the lineup, hitting over .300 and leading the Tigers in runs (22) -- not to mention, being a pretty decent bat with the bunt.
A lot of Tigers came through Wednesday, and they will be headed for the playoffs together -- a tight group with a serious bond that began years ago when they played for the Cana Tigers in Little League -- another home-grown Tiger team headed for the postseason.
There's nothing like a team full of home-grown kids and Corsicana's community loves and appreciates these Tigers and Autrey, who puts a state power on the diamond every year and always has them ready for a run in the playoffs.
There's still a lot of work to be done for a Tiger team that has won 16 games this season and is now 8-1 in what many consider the most competitive 5A baseball district in Texas.
They now have a two-game lead on second-place Midlothian (6-3), which lost to third-place Cleburne 4-3 this week. The Tigers swept Midlothian earlier and can clinch no worse than a tie for the district title with a win over Ennis Friday. If the Tigers knock off Ennis again they would be 9-1 with two games left.
Cleburne is in third place at 4-3 and would have to win all five games left on the schedule to reach nine wins. Even if Midlothian wins its remaining three games the Panthers can do no better than finish at 9-3 and the Tigers would own the tiebreaker with their sweep over the Panthers.
It's almost a pinch-me moment to clinch a playoff spot this early. There's no passing lane in this district, where six of the seven teams have a legitimate chance to win the title every spring. It's a week-to-week traffic jam as bad as anything on Central Expressway in Dallas and coaches need to watch the road and pitch counts while worrying about their blood pressure and heartburn.
Consider this: Joshua and Ennis, who were considered the favorites to win the district, are both under .500. Both are 3-4 with five games left. But both have a chance to make a playoff run if they get to the postseason. That's life in 14-5A. Last season Cleburne was the No.1-ranked team in 5A before the season began, and failed to make the playoffs.
The Tigers are already there after winning four one-run games in a row, including three 2-1 wins. The bottom line is simple.
They're in!
