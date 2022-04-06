Zane Petty took the ball and took over the game Tuesday night at Price Field, hurling another gem, striking out 12 while shutting down Joshua 2-1 to help the Tigers keep their grip on first-place in the District 14-5A race.
That's nothing new in TigerTown, where Petty has emerged as one of the top pitchers in Heath Autrey's storied program and the biggest strikeout king since Holden Grounds was mowing 'em down back in 2013.
Grounds, an All-State pitcher and Golden Circle Player of the Year, fanned 103 batters as a junior and came back as a senior and struck out 109 in just 68 innings. He is the only pitcher in Heath Autrey's 10 years as the head coach of the Tigers to strike out 100 batters in a season. The only other Tiger to strike out 100 in a season was Staton Thomas, who is now the first-year baseball coach at Mildred. Thomas also had back-to-back 100 K seasons.
Fast forward to Zane time.
On Tuesday night Petty faced the best hitting team in the district -- a team with seven players headed for college baseball and the preseason pick to win the 14-5A title -- at Price, where he sent a dozen Joshua Owls back to the dugout with a K by their name.
Petty's 12 strikeouts gave him 96 this season. And he has done it in just 50 1/3 innings, averaging almost two strikeouts an inning.
Here's the crazy part. Petty didn't have his best stuff Tuesday. He walked four batters and hit a batter (almost unheard of for Petty, who had walked just nine all season before Tuesday). But the big righty still had enough to win, holding Joshua to two hits and just one run, which was an unearned run at that.
"That's the sign of a good pitcher," Autrey said, "when you can pitch like that and win when you don't have your best stuff. In the sixth inning he had runners and second and third with one out and he comes back and punches a guy out and gets the third out (on a grounder to first) to get out of the inning. He's that kind of pitcher.""
Petty started his third game in a row Tuesday, because Autrey started him twice last week against Midlothian.
Petty won last Tuesday as the Tigers had a believe-it-or-not 15-0 win in which Petty left the game after throwing 64 pitches. That allowed him to come back and start against the Panthers last Friday at Price, where he threw five more shutout innings to complete his week.
He tossed 9 1/3 innings without giving up a run, allowing just four singles while walking one batter and striking out 16 in the two starts last week and then just kept firing strikes Tuesday at home, where his 12 Ks gave him 28 strikeouts over 16 1/3 innings against two of the top 5A teams in this part of the state.
The Tigers, who are 14-3-1 and ranked No. 4 in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 5A poll, hold down first-place in the district race.
Petty knew that and open the game by striking out the first two Owls he faced to set the tone for the night.
Joshua' Collin Poindexter matched zeros with Petty and the Owls took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third on an unearned run, but the Tigers came right back and knotted the score in the bottom of the inning.
Bradley Gruver, yes, that Bradley Gruver who always seems to be in the middle of every key rally, led off with a sharp single to center and moved up on Peyton Brown's sacrifice bunt. Gruver eventually scored on Miguel Luevano's two-out single .
The Tigers took the lead in the fourth on some classic small ball (i.e. AutreyBall) when Brydan Hernandez walked and then stole second and stole third to get in position to score. He came flying home when Adrian Baston, the fastest Tiger, hit a chopper to third for an infield hit and a huge RBI.
Petty did the rest. He struck out the side in the Joshua fourth, fanned two more Owls in the fifth and pitched out of a jam in the sixth after Lane Snow reached on an error and Cree Tassin singled. They moved up on a sacrifice bunt, but Petty left them at second and third, striking out Caden Brister on a curveball and ending the inning with a groundout to first.
Petty struck out two more in the seventh (that's eight Ks over the final four innings) and his last pitch of the night was clocked at 91 mph. He's now 8-0 for the season with a 0.69 ERA.
The Tigers, who moved into first-place with their two wins over Midlothian last week, improved to 6-1 in the 14-5A race, staying a game ahead of the Panthers, who are 5-2 after hammering Waco University 16-0 Tuesday.
Don't go anywhere. This district is still up for grabs. There was a mad scramble in the final two weeks last year and the Tigers and Joshua ended up in a first-place tie and had to play a seeding tiebreaker game, which the Tigers won 9-4 to nail down the top seed in the district.
The Tigers will have their hands full Friday at Joshua, where they lost 8-7 last year after they built a 7-0 lead. They play a two-game series against Ennis next week, beginning with a game at Ennis Tuesday and play ever-dangerous Red Oak the following week.
