Corsicana's Tigers beat Ennis 10-0 in five innings in a mercy-rule victory to win Game 3 of the 5A Region II Quarterfinals Saturday and advance to the Region Semifinals, where they face Wakeland (19-2) next week.
Zane Petty, a junior, stepped up and into the harsh limelight and pitched the best game of his career, throwing a no-hitter at an Ennis lineup that was hitting close to .300 this season -- a lineup that scored 10 runs Friday to force a Game 3.
Teams that face the Tigers talk about Corsicana's deep pitching staff, but this wasn't about being deep -- it was about stepping up and seizing the moment.
"The name of this game was Zane Petty, who pitched a great game today," Tiger coach Heath Autrey said, "He put his name in the Corsicana Tiger record book -- he put his name in Corsicana Lore."
And Petty did it in front of the biggest and loudest crowd the Tigers have seen all year -- a packed house at Duncanville's Bob Rombach Field.
"What an environment," Autrey said. "That's one of the biggest environments I've ever coached in. It was a sellout crowd and it was loud. Those Ennis fans were real loud. I told them not to look up at them. I told them, You have to have complete silence in your head. Block everything out. Don't look up at them.'
"Zane did that," Autrey said. "He blocked out the crowd and went pitch to pitch, and he pitched a great game."
It wasn't just a loud crowd. Ennis had all the momentum, but Petty took away the Mo and took the bats right out of the Lions' hands with a masterful performance.
The Lions (20-14-2) were sky-high after winning Friday to force Game 3, but the Tigers bounced back after losing a tough 10-4 game in which the Lions came back from a 3-0 deficit.
"After we lost that game I talked to them," Autrey said. "I told them you've got to have a short memory -- a real short memory. And I told them, 'At the beginning of the year if I told you that you would be playing Ennis in Game 3 of the Region Quarterfinals you would get excited. So get excited!'"
They were more than excited. The pounded out 10 hits and won their first run-rule game since beating Waco University 11-0 on March 2.
The Tigers (28-10) jumped out early, scoring four runs in the top of the first without a hit. They came right back and scored three in the second, one in the third, and put the game away with two runs in the fifth.
Petty, who has 83 strikeouts in 56 innings, was able to manage a vanishing strike zone that baffled both teams. He struck out a season-low three batters, walked four, and hit two batters.
Ennis' best threat to score came in the fourth when Petty hit Ryan Diaz to open the inning and Eric Stanley followed with slow grounder to third and was safe on a close play when the throw pulled Hunter Autrey off of first base. But with two on and nobody out, Petty whirled and picked off Diaz at second base. Then he struck out Aidan Castillo with his next pitch to kill the threat.
Petty pitched a 1-2-3 inning in the fifth to nail down the game when Luevano grabbed a one-out line drive and threw to Bradly Gruver at second for a double-play to end the game. Luevano made several good plays at short and Gruver had a big game at second base, leaping to grab a line drive with the best defensive play of the game.
"That was the play of the game," coach Autrey said of the pickoff. "That was a momentum killer -- right there on that play."
What pleased Autrey, who calls just about everything from the dugout, was that he didn't call the pickoff play. Shortstop Miguel "Mikie" Luevano saw Diaz leaning and called the play.
"I didn't call it," Autrey said. "Mikie called it. That was a heads-up play by Mikie. He called it and Zane made a great pickoff move. Mikie is one of the top 20 players in the country in the 2022 class.
Petty pitched faced three batters in the fifth to nail down the game and the no-hitter. He walked a Jeremiah Sanchez, who stole second, but Luevano grabbed a one-out line drive and threw to Bradly Gruver at second for a double-play to end the game. Luevano made several good plays at short and Gruver had a big game at second base, leaping to grab a line drive with the best defensive play of the game.
Luevano, who scored three times, and Hunter Autrey, who scored three times, both walked on eight pitches to start the game and Luevano came flying home with the first run when Adin Morehouse bunted back to the pitcher, Nick Novey, who unleashed a wild throw to second to bring in Corsicana's first run.
The Tigers, who stranded nine runners Friday, just kept scoring. Brydan Hernandez' sac bunt moved the runners up and Autrey and pinch-runner Adrian Baston both scored on two wild pitches to make it 3-0. Novey, who walked five batters in the first inning, walked in the fourth run before leaving.
The Tigers got the first hit in the second inning when Hernandez singled Autrey, who had walked, to third. Fito Mendez, who replaced Novey on the mound, hit Kolby Kinkade with a pitch that would have loaded the bases. But the home plate ump told Kinkade to stay in the batter's box.
Kinkade, who could have lost his concentration after the umpire informed him that seamed mark on his arm was not a result of being hit, stayed focused and ripped a base-hit to left to bring in two runs and 6-0 lead.
The Tigers loaded the bases again when Solomon James was hit by a pitch and Austin Pryor bunted for a single. Kinkade scored from third on Connor Means' sac fly to center to make it 7-0.
Luevano led off the third with a bunt single, stole second and came home on Autrey's single to left. Luevano reached base three times and scored all three times and Autrey reached base four times with two walks and a pair of singles, and scored three times.
They were at it again in the fifth when Luevano walked to start the inning and Autrey sent him to third with a single. They both scored to make it 10-0.
"We capitalized on their mistakes in the first inning," coach Autrey said. 'But that's a great team and even when we were ahead 7-0 I was worried they would come back.
"Mikie and Hunter did a great job at the top of the order. Hunter was on base four times and scored three times and Mikie was on three times and scored three times.
"I'm really proud of how they responded again," he said. "Our goal is to get better every week, and now we're playing next week, and we'll try to get better again."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.