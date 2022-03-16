Sure, Corsicana's Tigers were hit hard by the flu and had to shake up their lineup before Tuesday's district opener against Waco University at Price Field.
Then Zane Petty took the mound and made the players from Waco feel sick.
Petty can do that.
He sure made the Tigers feel good. Just look at the way he mowed down Waco with a masterpiece, barely missing a five-inning no-hitter in an 11-0 mercy-rule victory.
Paul Monrial's two-out, opposite field single was just tall enough to elude Blane Farmer's leaping effort to reach right field to spoil the no-no. Farmer was upset, Bradley Gruver, who starts at second but was playing third Tuesday because of the Flu-Lineup, was more than frustrated watching the play, and catcher Adin Morehouse was downright depressed.
"I came that close to crying," said Morehouse, holding his thumb and finger an eyelash apart. It would have been awesome if he would have thrown a no-hitter."
"Adin was really upset when he came out to the mound," Petty said. "I thought he might cry."
Meet the 2022 Tigers, a group of kids who care about each other -- really care -- like they're in a life-raft together and the big stuff is just ahead. They're not just holding on; they're looking out for the guy next to them.
That's the way they opened District 14-5A (yup, the most competitive 5A district in the state) on Tuesday night. They went 8-1-1 to get here but won a lot more than ball games.
"I think the biggest difference between when we started the season and now is that we're playing for the team more than ourselves," Gruver said. "At the beginning of the year you're worried about how you're going to do. Now we just want to win for the team."
"We're a family," Morehouse said. "We were a family before the season started, but we're more of a family now. This team is really close."
Good-and-close, and good on the diamond.
"I knew we would be fine," said Brydan Hernandez, "because everybody can play different positions."
Hernandez should know. He plays the outfield, catches and pitches. He's 2-0 with a 1.10 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 19 innings and leads the team in hitting (.533), RBIs (14) and OPS (1.517).
That team versatility is why no one was worried when the Tigers didn't know who would play Tuesday after the flu-bug hit. Coach Heath Autrey changed his lineup three times before the Tigers took the field. Three starters missed the game, and Autrey moved the players around like a guy trying to solve a Rubiks Cube.
He solved it. The Tigers banged out a dozen hits, including doubles from Morehouse and Hernandez and a triple from Farmer, who went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs.
Five Tigers drove in a pair of runs each: Farmer, Morehouse, Gruver, Peyton Brown and Jace Richardson all had two RBIs each.
"It was the Flu Game," said Adrian Baston. "Like the Michael Jordan Flu Game."
It was fun for the guys who played.
Morehouse, who is hitting .464, doubled home a run in the first to give the Tigers the lead and five Tigers -- Brown, Layne Libal, Richardson and Farmer -- had consecutive two-out hits to produce a 6-0 lead on six hits.
The Tigers scored two in the second as Gruver and Morehouse drove in a run apiece, two more in the third on RBI hits from Brown and Richardson before Farmer tripled in a run to make it 11-0.
Then there was Petty.
"Zane did everything we wanted him to do," Autrey said. "He dominated with his fastball, threw some good breaking pitches and threw strikes. I was proud of him. We scored in the first and had all those two out hits in the first. We played a lot of kids because of the flu, and they stepped up and played well."
Petty was brilliant Tuesday, but that's nothing new. He had a breakout season last year as a junior and has stepped up for his senior season. He's dominated every time he's stepped on the mound and looked sharp in his second start at Price. He started the opener at home, but the Tigers have been on the road since and played only their second game at Price this season.
Petty was more than ready and struck out 12 of the 15 outs he needed in the five-inning game, fanning seven in a row at one point from the second through the first two outs in the fourth. During that stretch he struck out the side in the third -- and all three Ks were looking. Petty also opened the game by striking out the side.
He walked the leadoff batter in the second and didn't allow another baserunner until the two-out single in the fifth, retiring 11 in a row with nine strikeouts. He was simply in a zone -- his own zone, throwing his pitches where he wanted them, painting the corners and blowing heat right by hitters.
Petty is now 4-0 with a 0.75 ERA and he has struck out 57 batters in just 28 innings after Tuesday's masterpiece.
"I didn't know it was a no-hitter," Petty said later. "It didn't feel like the district opener because everyone had the flu. It was quiet in the dugout because so many guys were sick. But it felt good to win. It was fun tonight. I had fun."
Petty has had a no-hitter -- and it was a big one. It came last season during the Tiger's playoff run when Petty no-hit Ennis in Game 3 of the 5A Region II Quarterfinals that sent them to the Region Semifinals against Wakeland.
Ennis, which was hitting about .300 as a team, had just scored 10 runs to beat the Tigers in Game 2 and force a winner take-all Game 3 back in Duncanville, where the Tigers played in front of their biggest crowd of the year.
Now they're back in a brutal district, where six of the seven teams have a chance to win the district title (all except Waco U) and all six have a chance to make a run in the playoffs.
The Tigers (9-1-1) will be on the road Friday at Waco University because the district has gone back to the two-game series format in which all the district games are two-game, home-away series.
The Tigers will be at Price in a non-district game at noon on Saturday against Midlothian Heritage. Then they'll face Cleburne's powerhouse next Tuesday at Price and then play at Cleburne on March 25.
