KERENS -- The Kerens Bobcats are the last Golden Circle team standing in the UIL playoffs. They play Beckville in a best of three series this week in the 2A Region III playoffs with all three games scheduled to be played at Rusk High School.
Class 2A Region III Playoff Schedule
Thursday
Game 1 at 4 p.m. Thursday at Rusk High School.
Thursday
Game 2 Thursday following Game 1 at Rusk High School
Saturday
Game 3 (if necessary) at noon Saturday at Rusk
