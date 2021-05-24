Here's the baseball playoff schedule for Corsicana and Hubbard.

Class 5A Region II Semifinals

Best-of-three series

Corsicana (28-9) vs. Frisco Wakeland (19-2)

Game 1: 7 p.m. Friday at Bob Rombach Field, Duncanville High School

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Bob Rombach Field, Duncanville High School

Game 3 (if necessary) at Bob Rombach Field at Duncanville High School

Class 1A Region II Finals

Best-of-three series

Hubbard vs. Dodd City

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at TBD

Game 2: Saturday at TBD

Game 3: (if necessary) Saturday at TBD

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you