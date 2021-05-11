Here's a look at this week's Area Round (second round) playoff games. involving GC teams from Corsicana, Frost and Hubbard.
All three Area Round matchups are best-of-three series.
Class 5A
Corsicana Tigers (24-8) vs. Nacogdoches Dragons (23-9)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches High School
Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Price Field
Game 3: (If necessary) After Game 2 at Price Field
Class 2A
Frost Polar Bears (7-7) vs. Bosqueville Bulldogs (9-3)
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Whitney High School
Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Whitney High School
Game 3: (If necessary) After Game 2 at Whitney High School
Class 1A
Hubbard Jags (19-9) vs. Jonesboro Eagles (10-9)
Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton High School
Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday at Lake Belton High School
Game 3: (If necessary) After Game 2 at Lake Belton
