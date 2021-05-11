The Tigers lift Aiden Morehouse

The Tigers, seen here lifting Aiden Morehouse, whose sac fly in the eighth scored Miguel Luevano with the winning run in their 2-1 won over Cleburne this season, hope to have some celebrations in the postseason.

They play Nacogdoches this week in the Area Round of the 5A playoffs while Frost plays Bosqueville in the 2A Area Round and Hubbard plays Jonesboro in the 1A Area Round.

Here's a look at this week's Area Round (second round) playoff games. involving GC teams from Corsicana, Frost and Hubbard.

All three Area Round matchups are best-of-three series.

Class 5A

Corsicana Tigers (24-8) vs. Nacogdoches Dragons (23-9)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches High School 

Game 2: 1 p.m. Saturday at Price Field

Game 3: (If necessary) After Game 2 at Price Field

Class 2A

Frost Polar Bears (7-7) vs. Bosqueville Bulldogs (9-3)

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Whitney High School 

Game 2: 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Whitney High School

Game 3: (If necessary) After Game 2 at Whitney High School

Class 1A

Hubbard Jags (19-9) vs. Jonesboro Eagles (10-9)

Game 1: 3 p.m. Friday at Lake Belton High School

Game 2: 10 a.m. Saturday at Lake Belton High School

Game 3: (If necessary) After Game 2 at Lake Belton 

 

