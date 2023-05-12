Playoff Update: LONGVIEW -- Corsicana's Tigers scored three runs in the top of the seventh with two outs to take a 5-4 lead in a must win Game 2 against Longview and need to retire the Lobos in the bottom of the seventh to force a Game 3 at noon in Rockwall Saturday.
Brydan Hernandez came through with a bases loaded single to bring in two runs to knot the score and 4-4 and Lane Libal followed with an RBI single to give the Tigers the lead.
Ryan Ainsworth left with two outs in the seventh after running out of pitches.
Isaiah Miranda entered the game with two outs and a runner at first and ended the threat with a strikeout.
Tigers move on to Game 3 at noon Saturday at Rockwall High School.
