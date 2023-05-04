Brydan Hernandez took the ball, the team and the season and threw it on his back Thursday night at Price Field.
Then he took everything away from McKinney North in the opening game of a best-of-three series in the 5A Bi-District round of the playoffs.
Simply took it away, and made it look easy.
Brydan was masterful, firing a no-hitter in the Tigers' 2-0 victory and giving Heath Autrey's kids a priceless (no pun intended) jumpstart in the series that continues at 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney North.
There they were, Autrey's youngest team at Corsicana, and a team so green that when the season started he called these Tigers his "least experienced team" since his 2007 group at Red Oak. Yes, there they were walking off the diamond with a 2-0 win -- sweet as it could be.
Then there was Brydan.
If you like irony, consider this: Autrey's least experienced Tigers won in the playoffs Thursday with their most experienced player on the mound.
If it feels like Brydan has been pitching at Price forever, it's because he has. He's a four-year starter who was a catcher and closer as a freshman and sophomore, and he's been lights out on the mound since, winning 22 games since becoming a starter, including huge tension-packed playoff games.
He has played just about everywhere -- in the outfield, the infield and behind and in front of the plate. Autrey often calls him one of the best catchers (if not THE best) catcher in the state. He's hitting .416 with 20 extra base hits and 34 RBIs. He has a .485 on-base-percentage, and a 1.144 OPS.
He is now 8-3 on the mound this season with three saves in three opportunities with a 0.75 ERA after allowing eight earned runs this season.
He faced only 25 batters and left just four on base all night Thursday. Three of those came late in the game -- two in the fourth when he ended the inning with runners at first and third, and one in the sixth when the leadoff man walked and made it to second, where he was standing when Brydan ended the late threat with a routine grounder to Blake Phillips at second.
Brydan has always been that way -- always been that kid, you know the one who throws the ball with so much ease and so much confidence, playing peek-a-boo with the plate and sharing a soft smile with a every swing-and-miss.
You know he's just having fun.
He throws with confidence, control and humility and makes it looks easy. You could take a truckload of baseball bats and try to beat a conceited or arrogant word out of him and strike out every time.
He has a refreshing modesty in an era of braggers and it's-all-about me big leaguers but he's a serious leader on and off the mound who has carved out his own mark on the Tiger program.
The Tigers had to scramble and hustle for their two runs against No. 2-seeded Mckinney North.
Autreyball, the Tigers' own brand of small ball, produced a 1-0 lead in the first when Adrian Baston, the Tiger leadoff hitter who leads the team in runs and stolen bases, walked, moved to second on a passed ball and scored when Blane Farmer ripped a two-out single to left to bring home Baston from third.
Lane Libal, a newcomer to the Tigers this spring, doubled to left to score Anderton, who raced home from second to lift the Tigers to a 2-0 lead.
Brydan did the rest, retiring nine of the final 10 batters he faced, including three in a row in the seventh on just 10 pitches.
