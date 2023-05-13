TYLER -- You could almost hear the ticking of a time bomb in the Kerens dugout, sending a soft and steady warning in the first days of the 2A baseball playoffs -- a warning of what was about to come from this incredibly talented baseball team.
Then it happened Friday night at Tyler Legacy High School, where the Bobcats, who dominated their first three playoff games with pitching, pitching and more pitching, erupted in a wild party at the plate, bashing McLeod 20-5 to win Game 2 of the 2A Area Round playoffs, sweeping the Longhorns.
Cole Lancaster has been telling his kids throughout the playoffs not to try to be spectacular, but to just make the routine plays, to play smart, throw strikes and play Kerens baseball.
Apparently, they weren't listening. Calling what the Bobcats did at the plate Friday anything less than spectacular would be the understatement of the year, and Lancaster sure isn't complaining.
His kids play the game the right way. They're sure-handed with an awesome pitching staff and a long list of players who have been taught to be disciplined at the plate. They're young and growing -- and growing the right way.
Consider this: Nine players on a team with just two seniors had hits and seven had two or more as the Bobcats just kept the hits coming -- sailing around the bases with all nine players scoring and seven coming home with two or more runs.
They pounded out 18 hits on a night when it looked and felt like a meaningless early non-district game to sort out your lineup instead of a tense, playoff showdown.
It was simply Kerens' Night.
Looking for the Player of the Game? Take a team photo. The list of clutch, come-through Bobcats is almost as long as the ride from Kerens to Tyler, where the Bobcats were focused on the way to the game and had a joy ride home.
You like RBIs?
Meet Adrian Solis and JJ Hightower, who combined to drive in nine runs. That's right NINE, count em, runs.
Solis went 2-for-4 with a double, scored twice and came through with five RBIs and Hightower went 2-for-3 with a big run-cashing-in triple and drove in four runs.
Andy Conklin and Trayton Spivey combined to drill six hits with mirrored 3-for-6 nights at the plate. Conklin doubled, scored three times and drove in a pair of runs while Spivey scored twice and drove in two runs.
Danny Conklin went 2-for-4 , scored and drove in a run and Ryan Priddy scored three runs and drove in a run with a 2-for-4 night.
Lane Lynch emptied the dugout with a solo home run, scored twice and gave the Bobcats another gutsy performance behind plate. After playing a sterling season at shortstop Lynch moved to catcher when Matt Rikard was injured last week.
And then there were the Ritchie Twins -- Krayton and Kannon -- who threw back-to-back no-hitters to sweep Big Sandy in the Bi-District round of the playoffs. Krayton picked up the victory Thursday night to get the Bobcats started in the Area Round series.
Kannon was on the mound Friday and went the distance, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out eight. He also had a big night at the plate, going 2-for-4 and scoring three runs.
Krayton went 1-for-3 and also scored three runs as the Ritchie Twins scored more runs than McLeod and more runs than they had given up in four starts.
It was quite a night.
It was Kerens' Night.
McLeod 4-1 in the opening game of their best-of-three series in the 2A Area Round of the playoffs Thursday night at Tyler Legacy High School.
