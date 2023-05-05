RAINS -- They used a Rubiks' Cube lineup, a pitcher who has been coming along all season and a hustling, bustling brand of baserunning -- and all the Kerens Bobcats got in return was a white-knuckle 1-0 victory in the opening game of the playoffs Thursday night.
More than enough!
Oh, and did anyone mention that Krayton Ritchie, a sophomore who has come along all year on the mound, tossed a no-hitter (make that a masterful no-hitter) and beat Big Sandy 1-0 at Rains High School in Game 1 of the best-of-three series for a Kerens team that needed name tags and a cheat-sheet to double check where everyone was playing to start the postseason.
Kerens had to scramble just to set the lineup for its biggest game of the year. Matt Rikard, the Bobcats' strong leader at catcher, suffered an injury last week that will keep him out of the playoffs and coach Cole Lancaster needed a calculator, a fortune teller and a bag of tea leaves to put his kids on the diamond.
No problem ...
Lancaster moved Lane Lynch (who plays everything at Kerens) from third base to behind the plate to replace Rikard, took JJ Hightower out of the outfield and put him at third and then inserted Muziq Gunnell, one of the fastest students at Kerens, in right field.
Nothing to it.
Adversity?
It's on the lunch menu at Kerens High School, where the Bobcat baseball team launched its way into the 2A playoffs with gem from Ritchie, who came close to perfection.
He not only threw a no-hitter, striking out 10 and walking just one, but Ritchie faced just two batters over the minimum (23) and was in control (literally) the entire game.
"He was really hitting his spots," Lancaster said. "He pitched a really good game. He has pitched really well all year.
"It's definitely good to win Game 1, especially being down a player," Lancaster said. "To be able to handle the adversity and get the win. We're in the playoffs and it doesn't matter if we win 10-0 or win 1-0. We won the game!"
Lancaster wanted to take it easy on Ritchie and he did all year, never over-throwing the sophomore as he increased his pitching numbers.
Ritchie didn't take it easy on opponents, though, and got stronger and stronger.
He allowed just two runs all year and has now thrown 18 consecutive innings without giving up a hit.
"We just needed to find a way to score against them (Big Sandy)," he said.
They found it in the third inning -- right there on Danny Conklin's quick feet and right there in his heart.
Conklin, who had doubled and stolen a base earlier, led off the third with an infield hit and stole second base. He moved to third on a come-backer to the mound, waiting until the pitcher turned to throw to first base bolting to third base to put the pressure on Big Sandy.
It worked. The count went to 2-2 and when Big Sandy tried to strike out Hightower with a curve in the dirt, the ball skipped past the catcher and Conklin came flying home -- 1-0, Kerens.
Ironically, Hightower then ripped the 3-2 pitch for what would have been an RBI single.
Ritchie just kept throwing strikes and finished with an impressive display of control -- 70 of his 98 pitches were strikes. He has 28 strikeouts in his last two starts -- both no-hitters against Cross Roads in the regular season and now in the playoffs against Big Sandy.
Kerens (18-5) did have six hits against Big Sandy. Both Krayton Ritchie and his twin brother, Kannon, had singles. Ryan Priddy and Trayton Spivey, the only two seniors on the Kerens team, had singles and Conklin went 2-for-3.
Kerens plays Big Sandy in Game 2 at 4 p.m. Friday back at Rains.
