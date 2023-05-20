RUSK -- Kerens' talented young Bobcats saw their season end Saturday in Rusk, where they lost 3-0 in Game 3 in a best-of-three series to Beckville in the Class 2A Region Quarterfinals.
The series was intense and close in every game, but Beckville won the deciding showdown Saturday afternoon and advances to the 2A Region III Semifinals.
Kerens wraps up an amazing season with one of the youngest 2A teams in Texas. It's almost mind-boggling that Kerens, with only two seniors on the roster, marched through the playoffs sweeping Big Sandy (1-0, 12-0) and McLeod 4-1, 20-5) to reach the Region III Quarterfinals for just the second time in the program's history.
Cole Lancaster's team was young but focused and disciplined and never got too high or too low. Led by the Ritchie Twins -- Krayton and Kannon -- a pair of sophomores who pitched back-to-back no-hitters in the Bi-District round against Big Sandy, Kerens played a serious brand of baseball that was built on pitching and defense.
Lancaster's kids were mature on the diamond and could be called an old-young team for the brand of baseball they played and the maturity in which they played the game.
The Bobcats won Game 1 against Beckville Thursday when Andy Conklin delivered a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to lift Kerens to a 3-2 victory at Rusk, where all three games were played.
Game 2 followed Game 1 Thursday and it was another tight nailbiter that Beckville won 2-1. Game 3 was back at Rusk with a noon start Saturday and proved to be another incredibly close game. Beckville scored three runs in the fifth and shut out the Bobcats. It was only the third time this season that Kerens was shutout.
The big blow came from Beckville's Adrian Brantley, whose two-run double in the fifth broke up the scoreless tie.
Ryan Priddy, a sophomore, pitched brilliantly for the Bobcats, allowing just six hits and three runs, striking out three. He had two of Kerens' five hits in the game. Muzic Gunnell had a hit and stole second and Danny Conklin and Lane Lynch each had a hit. The Bobcats finish the season 23-7.
Lynch, a key player and leader for Kerens, was outstanding at shortstop all season, but left short to take over at catcher when starting catcher Matt Rikard was injured earlier in the playoffs.
Several players had to switch positions, but the Kerens kids just took the changes in stride and continued to win with a young but determined team.
The entire community supported this team as they carved a place in Kerens' baseball history as one of the best teams to play at Kerens.
They had two seniors: Danny Conklin and Trayton Spivey, four juniors: Lane Lynch, Ryan Priddy, Adrian Solis and Aaron Spence, five sophomores: Krayton Ritchie, Kannon Ritchie, Andy Conklin, Matt Rikard and Muziq Gunnell, and one freshman Kooper Hill.
They had a season that will be remembered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.