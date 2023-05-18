RUSK -- The ball sizzled off Andy Conklin's bat with a mind of its own -- a liner to right that had enough English on it to spin away from the entire Beckville team like a bolt of lightning with enough top-spin to pull the ball to the right and tease the Bearcats just before breaking their hearts.
Conklin's walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh did all that and more, lifting the Kerens kids to a 3-2 victory and sending them into a joyful celebration as they jumped and hugged and shouted with joy after winning the most difficult game they had faced in the playoffs.
That's how Game 1 of the 2A Region III Quarterfinals ended Thursday at Rusk, where Conklin delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh that lifted Kerens off the ground.
Kerens and Beckville both arrived at Rusk unbeaten in the playoffs and spent the rest of the day and evening battling in two, tension-filled, hand-wringing games under the hot Texas sun that would have melted most 2A teams in the state. But not these two.
Neither team blinked.
And that's why they're headed for Game 3, back at Rusk at noon on Saturday to see who advances to the Region Semifinals.
The Bobcats won Game 1 with a brilliant and resilient performance, controlling the game from the mound, where Krayton Ritchie stopped Beckville most of the day.
The Bobcats held a 2-0 lead after five innings when Ritchie didn't blink in the fourth after Beckville loaded the bases with one out. A walk, a single and another walk loaded the bags for the Bearcats, but Ritchie came back and left the bases jammed by striking out Braxton Bullock, looking, and ending the inning with a grounder to third.
Beckville loaded the bases with two outs in the sixth when the Bearcats got an infield single, a single to left and an infield single to deep shortstop, and tied the score 2-2 on a couple of tainted runs in the sixth without hitting the ball.
With the bases loaded he hit a batter to make it a 2-1 game and brought in a run with a pitch that tied things up.
Trayton Spivey relieved Ritchy, who allowed two tainted runs on five hits, and ended the inning with a pop-up and pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to set up Kerens' winning run in the bottom of the inning.
Lane Lynch scored the winning run in the seventh when he singled to center, moved up on a balk and went to third when Krayton Ritche reached on an error -- before Conklin delivered his wicked RBI single to right to win it.
Beckville came back in Game 2, scoring a run in the second and a run in the sixth with RBI singles from Cason Dobson and Colby Davidson. JJ Hightower doubled and scored on Spivey's single in the fifth, but that's all the Bobcats could get off of Aiden Brantley, who gave up one run on five hits in a strong complete-game performance.
Now it's on to Game 3 at noon Saturday back at Rusk.
