TYLER -- They finally gave up a hit. They finally gave up a run.
But that didn't slow down the Kerens Bobcats, who took care of business and beat McLeod 4-1 in the opening game of their best-of-three series in the 2A Area Round of the playoffs Thursday night at Tyler Legacy High School.
The Ritchie Twins -- Krayton and Kannon -- kept the momentum rolling with another strong performance on the mound and the Bobcats once again looked right at home in the playoffs.
The Twins pitched back-to-back no-hitters to sweep Big Sandy in the Bi-District round last week, piling up 21 strikeouts in 12 innings without giving up a hit with a pair of head-shaking outings.
It was Krayton's turn to pitch Thursday.
He gave up three singles and held McLeod scoreless until the seventh inning when the Longhorns scored an unearned run. Krayton struck out 10 and walked two as the K-Twins ran their scoreless streak in the playoffs to 18 innings before the Longhorns scratched for a run in their final at-bat.
Krayton faced only 27 batters, six over the minimum. He has struck out 20 and walked three in two starts in the playoffs. Twins have a combined postseason ERA of 0.00.
Kannon will be on the mound at 5 p.m. Friday back at Legacy, where the Ritchies are writing their own legacy. They have been phenomenal in the playoffs -- and they're only sophomores.
It's difficult to believe these Bobcats are so young (only two seniors) and so calm and cool in the postseason.
"Before every game we talk about the game and I tell them 'Make the routine play. Don't try to make the spectacular play. Go to the mound and throw strikes,' " said Kerens coach Cole Lancaster, who has done a brilliant job in and out of the dugout this season.
He praised the Ritchies after another dominant pitching performance.
"It's awesome to have those guys," he said. "They give us an great 1-2 punch. You definitely get a boost of confidence when they are on the mound."
Kerens (19-5) has fed off that confidence, a confidence that has grown in the postseason.
When Adrian Solis ripped a liner that cleared the fence for a solo home run Thursday, Lancaster said there was a celebration but not a wild one.
"They have kind of adjusted to like we've been here before," he said. "We have confidence and we play with no fear. When (Solis) hit the home run he didn't realize it, and he was going full speed as he went into second before slowing down."
That's just evidence that Lancaster's kids are playing good ball but not taking anything for granted. They play hard -- and are reaping the benefits of their own work ethic. They're winning and nobody wants to slow down.
They played an error-free game Thursday and came through with clutch hits to go along with Krayton's brilliant performance on the mound.
Leadoff hitter Danny Conklin doubled in two runs in the second inning to give Kerens the lead and Danny's brother, Andy, had a clutch RBI single to give Kerens a 3-0 lead in the third. Then Solis went deep and suddenly it was a 4-0 game.
Shutting teams down is nothing new for the Kerens kids, who had a six-game winning streak without allowing a run in the regular season.
They just want to keep their winning streak in the playoffs alive and make the most of this memorable season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.