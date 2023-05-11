Longview out-Corsicana-ed Corsicana ...
That may be the best way to explain the Tigers' opening game of the best-of-three series in the Area Round of the 5A playoffs Thursday night at Price Field, where Longview's Lobos won 4-0.
Unfortunately, Heath Autrey's overachieving Tigers don't have time to worry about explaining games. They've got to win and they've got to win now.
They travel to Longview for Game 2 Friday night with their season on the line, and if they win Friday they need to turn around and beat Longview again at noon on Saturday at Rockwall High School.
That's the plan for a team that has not only grown tremendously this season, but a team that has proven to be tough and resilient after difficult losses. They proved that again just last week in the first round of the playoffs when -- after being no-hit and losing to McKinney North 9-0 in Game 2 -- the Tigers roared back to win Game 3 to advance to the Area Round of the playoffs.
This is who they are. There's a reason the Tigers have been one of the best 5A baseball programs in the state in recent years, and it's their discipline and attention to detail -- and to a regime of being prepared.
Teams don't like playing Autrey's Tigers because they scratch and claw and find ways to win time and time again. They do the little things right and beat teams by being more prepared and by "falling back on their preparation."
But Thursday night was tough on the Tigers, who must have felt like they were looking into a broken mirror all night watching Longview play the game their way -- the Tiger Way with clutch hits, making something out of nothing and making plays with a stingy defense and pitching that came through with runners on base.
That's why Longview won the game.
They won the Tiger Way.
After three scoreless innings the Lobos started chipping away, scoring a run in each of the last four innings, scratching and clawing. The Lobos scored in the fourth with a double, a flyout to right that moved the runner to third and a single.
They came right with a run in the fifth with a pair of singles and their first walk of the game to load the bases for football phenom Taylor Tatum, whose sac fly to right gave Longview a 2-0 lead.
A two-out single brought home a 3-0 lead in the sixth and a walk and a stolen base came back to sting the Tigers when Jordan Allen's base hit made it a 4-0 game in the seventh.
The Tigers had a chance to take an early lead when they put together a three-hit inning in the third, but failed to score after a runner was thrown out at the plate. They had two runners on base with one out in the sixth, but Campbell Williams, who pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, struck out the side.
The Tigers, who make a living on clutch hits, left nine runners on base. It was that kind of night.
It was the little things that added up to haunt the Tigers, who got another strong pitching performance from Brydan Hernandez, who went the seven-inning distance, allowing three earned runs while striking out nine and walking two.
Longview has become the Cinderella team in the 5A playoffs. After finishing the District 15-5A race in fourth place with a 7-7 record, the Lobos knocked off top-seeded Porter, sweeping the Bi-District series to reach the second round. After winning their third straight game in the playoffs Thursday, the Lobos are 18-14.
They're playing a great brand of baseball and feel like everything is going their way.
Sounds so much like the Tigers, who now have to bounce back. They will likely start Ryan Ainsworth, who has had a big season on the mound, going 9-1 with a 0.67 ERA. He has stepped up all year, and won some big games after a tough loss by the Tigers.
Ainsworth was one of the new Tigers who joined the varsity for a team that started the season with a lot of question marks. They have answered all that and more, growing and writing their own story of grit and toughness, playing with heart and confidence.
That's how these Tigers, these 2023 Tigers, won 20 games and came back to get to the second round of the playoffs.
They just have to get on the bus and a take a dose of amnesia with them on the long ride to Longview -- and forget about Thursday's game and take the next step toward Game 3 on Saturday.
Afterall, if you follow this team you know: That's the Tiger Way ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.