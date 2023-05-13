Corsicana's Tigers saw their season hit the wall Saturday, ending in a painful 11-9 loss to Longview in a Game 3 showdown in the best-of-three series in the 5A Area Round of the playoffs at Rockwall High School -- just a handful of hours after pulling off one of the greatest comebacks in Tiger history.
The Tigers were down to their last strike late Friday night in Longview when they battled back, scoring three runs with two outs in the seventh to beat the Lobos 5-4 and stay alive in the playoffs.
They went from total elation with an inspiring comeback to a season-ending loss within a handful of hours in a game few thought they would reach at the beginning of the season.
Nope, back when the season began it was difficult to imagine how theses Tigers could reach the second round of the playoffs. Not only were they young, but they didn't have much depth. Only three starters and one pitcher came back from last year's powerhouse district champion team that made a strong run in the playoffs.
Tiger coach Heath Autrey said this was his least experienced team since when he coached at Red Oak in 2007.
Well, coach, they're experienced now ...
They lead the league in growing up.
Adversity will do that for you, and the Tigers faced it at every turn and just got better and stronger with a no-quit, no-excuse mentality that says more about this team and this program than any scoreboard.
Even though Autrey had to replace everyone in the infield and find a new batch of pitchers to back up Brydan Hernandez, a four-year starter who played in more Tiger games than the rest of the starting nine combined, these Tigers learned how to win on the run, and carved out a season with 22 victories and a playoff berth -- just missing a district title. Ennis won the district title -- but couldn't beat the Tigers, who swept the two game series from the Lions.
Calling the Tigers overachievers is almost an insult. They simply proved everyone wrong -- in-your-face wrong -- and by the time they opened the playoffs they were able to make their own serious run in the playoffs.
Yup, that's how far the "No experience needed" Tigers had come.
By the time they arrived in the postseason Ryan Ainsworth, who had never pitched on the varsity, had become a force -- an impact player who just got better and better and finished the season with head-shaking 11-1 record and 0.86 ERA.
It may be impossible to measure what Ainsworth meant to the Tigers. He gave them a powerful 1-2 punch on the mound along with Hernandez, who finished strong with an 8-4 record with four big saves in four opportunities and a 0.94 ERA. Hernandez made the 5A All-State team last year. This year Ainsworth and Hernandez should both be All-State pitchers.
Ainsworth was the biggest surprise and freshman Easton Autrey was the player with the biggest future. He committed to Texas A&M this spring and should grow into a monster player over the next three years.
He's the son of arguably the best high school baseball coach in Texas, and even as a freshman he has a baseball IQ that's off the charts and is as disciplined at the plate as any high school player in Texas. He hit .313, scored 27 runs while driving in 38 runs in 34 games -- and he's just getting started.
He may have a bright future on the mound as well. He was dominant during his four-inning stretch on the mound Saturday, giving up just one hit while striking out three, shutting down the Lobo bats.
Then there's Adrian Baston, who looks and talks and plays the game like a D-I center fielder. Baston, a junior, is a strong leader who players want to follow. He has grown so much over the past two seasons, it's almost impossible to put it into words.
Try these: Baston has gone from being the Tiger quarterback who plays baseball to the Tiger baseball player who is also a quarterback -- an almost impossible end-around play in Texas.
He's a triple threat -- as in he's a real threat to hit a triple every time he's at the plate.
He hit an almost unheard of nine triples to go along with eight doubles this season, batted .465, scored 43 runs in 34 games and stole 18 of 19 bases. He ripped the first of two doubles in his first at-bat and was on base all day Saturday, scoring three times and putting fear into Longview every time he stepped to the plate.
Baston helped ignite the Tigers Saturday, scoring twice in the first two innings. He doubled in the first when the Tigers loaded the bases on a pair of walks and scored five runs on back-to-back errors, an RBI single from Hernandez and a clutch two-run single from Lane Libal, another newcomer this year who found a place to grow on the diamond.
The Tigers added a pair of runs in the second and led 7-2 early but one nightmarish inning turned the game around when the Lobos scored eight runs in the third to take a 10-7 lead.
The Lobos sent a dozen to the plate and caught the Tigers at 7-7 on Drew Flores' two-run double and then changed the game when Ronald Woods hit a two-out, bases-loaded double off the right field all to drive in three runs that lifted the Lobos to a 10-7 lead.
The Tigers scored two in the fifth as Baston singled home Jace Richardson, who led off with a double, and then scored his third run of the game on Blane Farmer's liner to left.
But that was it for the grown up Tigers, who hammered out 13 hits and went down hard in the final game of the season -- the way veteran teams do.
