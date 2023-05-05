MILDRED -- The Mildred Eagles struggled offensively as they dropped Game 1 of their best-of-three series against the West Trojans 8-1 in the 3A Bi-District round of the playoffs Thursday night in Mildred.
The game was a pitcher's dual early with Eagle starter, Jake Callahan, matching West starter, Kade Bing who picked up the win for the Trojans, strike for strike. The pitchers matched up well for much of the game but went about different ways. Callahan was able to induce weakly hit ground balls and pop flies for much of the game, whereas Bing racked up 10 strikeouts.
West opened the scoring for the night in the top of the third inning when the Trojans were able to get their lead runner, Ray aboard with a single. A stolen base would get the runner in scoring position when Boggs singled to left field, scoring Ray from second.
West would score two additional runs in the fifth inning then break the game open in the sixth and seventh innings, scoring six runs in the final two innings.
The Eagles scored their lone run in the home half of the fifth inning. With two outs, Gabe Irvine reached on a hit-by-pitch. Austin Wing doubled on a line drive to the wall, scoring Irvine from first base.
The Eagles had their chances, getting runners aboard in multiple innings but were unable to get the runs across.
Callahan gave up three runs over five innings, walking two and striking out one in the loss. Braylon Vanibuls had a good game for the Eagles going 2-for-3 with a double. Wing went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI.
Bing earned the win for the Trojans pitching the complete game, giving up one run with one walk and ten strikeouts.
The Eagles and Trojans will meet up for Game 2 in West at 7 p.m. Friday.
