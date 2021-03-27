Corsicana's Tigers didn't need any reminders how brutal the District 14-5A baseball race is, but they got one Friday night in Red Oak, where they suffered a tough 3-1 loss to Red Oak.
Before the season started Tiger coach Heath Autrey talked about how Red Oak has one of the top teams in 14-5A, a district considered by just about everyone to be the most competitive grind in Texas.
And every Tiger fan remembers all too well that back in 2019 when the Tigers made their memorable run to the state semifinals that two of their most demanding games in the district race were against the Hawks in which the Tigers staged two dramatic and emotional comebacks in what many regarded as the turning point in the season.
So the fact the Tigers were in first place in the district race and Red Oak was 0-4 and in last meant little to Autrey, who knew his Tigers would be in a fight at Red Oak Friday.
They were, and they lost a game they could have won when Red Oak scored three runs in the bottom of the third and held off the Tigers, thanks to a brilliant performance by starter Trevor Proefrock, who stopped the Tigers on just two hits.
Miguel Luevano ripped a one-out triple over left fielder Eyan Perez's head, and scored minutes later when Hunter Autrey's deep sac fly to left brought a 1-0 lead in the first inning. It was Autrey's 21st RBI in the 20th game of the season.
But Proefrock didn't allow another hit until Brydan Hernandez ripped a two-out single to left in the third. That was it for the Tigers, who stranded Kolby Kinkade, who had walked, at second in the fourth, and left Luevano, who walked, at second in the sixth. Proefrock, one of the leading strikeout pitchers in the DFW area, struck out three and walked three over six innings to pick up his first district victory.
The Hawks are now 1-4 in the district. They scored all three of their runs in a nightmarish third inning that produced just one hit -- a two-out RBI single by Perez. The rally was the result of three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and three wild pitches.
It was an inning the Tigers want to forget. They're back on the diamond at Price Field Saturday afternoon with a non-district game against Midlothian Heritage.
Zane Petty took the loss despite the fact he gave up just three singles over 2 2/3 innings and struck out six. Solomon James relieved Petty and had one of his best outings of the season, mowing down the Hawks, who struck out seven times against James, who had a nasty curveball working, in just 3 1/3 innings as seven of the 10 outs came with K. He struck out the last five Hawks he faced and allowed one single and one walk.
If you like bizarre numbers, consider this: the two Tiger pitchers combined to strike out 13 batters and yielded only four singles all night and left with a loss.
The game wrapped up the first half of the District 14-5A race are 4-2 in district and 15-5 for the season. The Tigers and won't play another district game until April 6 in Waco against University High School. Their next district game at Price Field will be on April 9 against Cleburne, which was ranked No. 1 in the state when the Tigers beat the Yellow Jackets 4-2 on March 9 in Cleburne.
