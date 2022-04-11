KERENS -- The Ritchie Brothers (Kannon and Krayton) combined to drive in seven runs to lead Kerens past Cross Roads 11-3 Friday at Kerens, where Kannon picked up the win on the mound.
Kannon opened the scoring for Kerens with an RBI triple in the first and finished the game with two triples and four RBIs, going 2-for-2. He also got the win on the mound in a three-inning performance in which he gave up two hits and two runs and struck out eight of the nine outs he needed.
Krayton went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs as Kerens scored early and was never in trouble, scoring five runs over the first two innings to take a 5-0 lead and finishing the game with 11 hits.
Ryan Priddy doubled and drove in two runs and Matt Rikard had an RBI double for Kerens, which stayed tied with Cayuga in third-place in the district race at 4-2 with the win. Kerens is 12-3 for the season.
