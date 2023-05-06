RAINS -- The Ritchie Twins have given a whole new meaning to the term "No-No."
Sure, that's what baseball fans call a no-hitter, but at Kerens the phrase means a lot more after Krayton and Kannon Ritchie opened the Class 2A playoffs this week with back-to-back no-hitters to sweep Big Sandy in the Bi-district round of the playoffs, without giving up a hit.
Krayton Ritchie opened the playoffs with a 1-0 no-hitter Thursday and Kannon followed the trend Friday, throwing a five-inning no-hitter in a Mercy Rule 12-0 win that swept Big Sandy and sends Kerens to the Area Round of the playoffs this week.
"I've never seen or heard of anything like it," Kerens coach Cole Lancaster said. "I still have to grasp it and get my head around it. How crazy is that. Maybe later at the end of the season I will sit down and reflect on it."
No one knows how far Kerens might go in the 2A playoffs, but one thing is certain: No one has gotten off to a better start.
The Bobcats (18-5) play McLeod in a best of three series in the Area Round this week at Tyler Legacy. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. Thursday. Game 2 is at 5 p.m. Friday with Game 3 (if necessary) shortly after Game 2.
The Ritchie Twins combined to strike out 21 not-so-big Sandies in the two games while walking just two batters -- one apiece. Krayton faced two over the minimum (23) in his seven-inning masterpiece and Kannon mowed down 16 in five innings, facing just one over the minimum.
This is not good pitching or even great pitching -- this is legendary stuff.
And here's the bad news for Big Sandy and the rest of the Class 2A teams in Texas -- the Ritchie Twins are sophomores. In fact, Kerens has only two seniors on the roster.
And Krayton is on a roll. He threw a no-hitter in his final start in district and tossed four innings of no-hit relief before the playoffs began, so at the moment he's riding an 18-inning no-hit streak. Kannon tossed a two-hitter in his final start in the regular season, mowing down rival Cayuga in a 15-2 Mercy Rule victory.
After creating an exciting, hold-your breath run Thursday when Danny Conklin reached on an infield hit, stole second, moved to third on a come-backer to the mound, and scored on a passed ball to beat Big Sandy 1-0, every Bobcat and Bobcat fane was ecstatic to see Kerens bring out the bats Friday and bang out eight hits, including three for extra bases and score a dozen runs in five innings.
Five players had two RBIs each, including the No. 7-8-and 9 hitters in the lineup, who combined to drive in six runs.
Krayton Ritchie went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, scored three times and drove in two runs and Kannon went 1-for-2 and scored twice.
Lane Lynch, who moved from third to behind the plate after Matt Rikard, the top catcher in the district, suffered an injury last week. Lane brought his bat with him. He tripled, scored twice and drove in a run Friday.
Andy Conklin scored and drove in two runs, Adrian Solis went 2-for-3, scored and drove in two runs, JJ Hightower, who moved to third during the Lynch Shift, drove in two runs and Trayton Spivey had a pair of RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.