Corsicana's Ryan Ainsworth pitched a masterpiece Friday night at Price Field, shutting out Lancaster 10-0 in six innings on just two singles while striking out nine to sweep the two-game series and keep the Tigers in the hunt for a district title.
The Tigers have just two games left and need to win twice this week against Terrell to finish with a 9-3 record in the District 14-5A race, where they are in a dogfight with Ennis (10-2) and Forney (9-3).
Both of Ennis' losses were to the Tigers, who lost two close games to Forney and the district opener to Crandall, which plays Ennis twice this week. The Tigers have to win twice and hope Crandall can at least get a split against Ennis to have a chance at winning another district title.
Ainsworth has been an impact player on the mound in his first season with the varsity and had no trouble slamming the door on Lancaster, which managed just two singles all night and failed to score a run in two games against Heath Autrey's team, which shut out Lancaster 7-0 Tuesday.
The Tigers took care of business at the plate, where they had eight hits, including three doubles. Brydan Hernandez had a pair of doubles on a 2-for-2 night, scored and drove in two runs and Easton Autrey, a freshman who is having a big season, doubled, scored three times and drove in three runs to set the tone for the Tigers.
Blane Farmer went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs and leadoff hitter Adrian Baston had a single and walk, scored twice and drove in a run. Lane Libal went 1-for-1, scored and drove in a run.
