In the end it came down to a "did-he-or-didn't catch it" play. You know, the kind you see all the time when an outfielder races in, dives and grabs the ball off the top blade of grass (or turf).
Was it trapped?
The play was ruled a catch and it saved Midlothian, because if it had been ruled a hit two runs would have scored and the game would have been tied 5-5. Instead Midlothian hung on to beat the Tigers 5-3 at home on a night when the Tigers gave a new meaning to the term "short-handed."
The shoestring catch came in the top of the seventh with two outs and runners at first and third when Austin Pryor laced a drive to left field. It was the only time Midlothian got Pryor out all night. He singled in the second, the fourth and the sixth and scored later in the sixth on Bradley Gruver's infield hit to close the gap to 5-3.
Then the Tigers, who came back to beat Midlothian 2-1 earlier in the year when Hunter Autrey hit a walk-off homer in the eighth at Price Field, threatened to pull off another dramatic comeback. Solomon James walked to start the seventh, moved to second on a wild pitch and went to third on Kolby Kinkade's two-out infield hit on a grounder deep in the hole at shortstop.
You could argue that it was amazing the Tigers were still in the game because of the limits on their lineup. They played the whole game without their starting shortstop, and lost their starting catcher, Aiden Morehouse, who was ejected in the second inning for no apparent reason by the first base umpire.
If that wasn't short-handed enough, Tiger coach Heath Autrey became ill during the game and left the dugout on a night when some major changes had to be made on the field.
Morehouse's ejection sent a domino effect through the Tigers' lineup, because the Tigers' other catcher is Brydan Hernandez, who started the game on the mound.
Hernandez had to leave the mound and catch, and the Tigers went to Reno Morehouse (yup, Aiden's brother) to relieve Hernandez. Adrian Baston started in right field, where Hernandez usually starts, and Payton Aycock played left field when James came in to pitch the final two innings.
If you were keeping a scorecard, it looked like a 3-year-old's spaghetti-aided portrait. Still, the Tigers were a diving catch away from knotting the score in the seventh.
Reno Morehouse, who has not pitched much (12 innings before Tuesday) gave the Tigers three solid innings, allowing two runs (one earned) before James started the fifth.
James was impressive, pitching two scoreless innings to make sure the Tigers kept reminding the Panthers of their first meeting -- a nightmarish loss at Price Field on a towering walk-off homer by Autrey.
James allowed two hits while striking out four, ending the fifth with back-to-back strikeouts, leaving a runner at third, and ending the sixth with a K and a runner stranded at second.
The Tigers' problem was Midlothian's three-run first inning that was aided by a controversial catcher's interference call that extended the inning and gave Lance Rains a chance to hit a two-out, two-run single that lifted the Panthers to a 3-0 lead. Only one of the three runs was earned.
The Panthers added an unearned run in the second before the Tigers scored on Midlothian ace Caden Copeland, a talented left-hander who has signed with Louisiana Tech. He picked up the win, despite allowing nine hits while striking out 12 to dominate at times.
The Tigers scored two runs in the third when Gruver and James singled and Hunter Autrey blasted a double to right to make it a 4-2 game.
The Tigers would have had an even bigger inning if not for center fielder Nathan Humphrey's remarkable catch near the wall, where he stole an extra-base hit from Hernandez that would have scored Gruver, whose two-out RBI single brought home Pryor in the sixth.
The loss hurts, despite the fact the Tigers battled with holes on the field, some new faces and without coach Autrey -- not to mention some tough breaks in the field.
The Tigers are still in first-place in the brutal 14-5A race, just a half game ahead of Ennis, which had the night off. The Tigers are now 6-3 in the race and 19-6 for the season.
They face Joshua at 7 p.m. Friday at Price Field in a huge district game, and play a non-district game at Irving Nimitz Saturday before traveling to Ennis on April 20. They play their final game of the regular season a week later on April 27 at Price Field against Red Oak.
