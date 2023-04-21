BLOOMING GROVE -- In an unusual lineup, the Blooming Grove Lady Lions and Lions split a pair of District 18-3A games against Kemp Tuesday,
Teams in 18-3A normally play in a home-and-home schedule with the softball and baseball teams playing the same night at the same location, but a problem with wet fields earlier in the season changed all that and as teams are wrapping up the regular season, the Lady Lions played at Kemp Tuesday while the Lions were at home.
Kemp, a team rolling toward the baseball playoffs, knocked off Blooming Grove 4-2 in a close game in the Grove while the Lady Lions hit the road and took care of Kemp 14-4 in a five-inning Mercy Rule game.
Kelton Bell pitched well enough to win for the Lions, going the seven-inning distance and striking out 10 in a 4-2 loss. Bell also had an RBI single.
Landon Heaslet had a triple for the Lions and on Noah Hutchison had an RBI single in the loss.
Johnna Smith's Lady Lions won easily. Freshman Rileigh O'Dell went the five-inning distance, striking out eight while allowing just one hit. O'Dell also had an RBI single.
Carli Cunningham led the Lady Lions at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a single, double and a triple, just falling short of the cycle, and driving in three runs.
Mason Williams went 2-for-4 with a triple and drove in two runs, Janey McGraw went 2-for-4 with an RBI and twin sister Brooke McGraw went 2-for-3. Audrey Grant went 2-for-2, Abby Flores singled and scored, and Lauren Wilcoxen and Laci Johnson both singled for the Lady Lions.
