Frost's softball and baseball players earn postseason honors.
Junior pitcher Madeline Lee led the way for Frost this spring and was named the District 15-2A Softball Pitcher of the Year. Senior center fielder Kyra Cerda was named to the All-District first-team along with sophomore catcher Breelyn Dyer.
Outfielder Madison Putman and infielder Lexi Banks were named to the second-team. Emily De La Hoya, Brynna Banks and Madison Curl were named to the Honorable Mention list.
All eight players and Sofia Narvaez were named to the All-District All-Academic team.
Frost senior outfielder John Hendricks earned first-team honors on the 16-2A baseball team and infielder Joe Mac Weil and catcher Garris Goff made the second-team.
