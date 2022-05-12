Brydan Hernandez

Brydan Hernandez paints a masterpiece and the Tiger bats come alive in an 11-0 win to sweep Crandall in the bi-district playoffs.

The Tigers open a three-game Area Round series against Whitehouse at 7 p.m. Thursday at Rockwall High School.

Here's a look at this week's GC Baseball/Softball Playoff Schedule.

Softball

Class 1A Region Quarterfinals

Hubbard vs. defending state champ Dodd City at LD Bell Complex in Hurst

Best of three series

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday

Game 3: If needed, following Game 2

Class 2A Region Quarterfinals

Kerens vs. Hawkins at Grand Saline

Best of three series 

Game 1: 8 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday

Game 3: If needed, 8 p.m. Saturday

Class 3A Region Quarterfinals

Mildred vs. Lorena at Waxahachie

Best of three series

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3: If needed, 1 p.m. Saturday

Baseball

Class 1A Area Round

Hubbard vs, Jonesboro first two games at Axtell and Game 3 at Lake Butler

Best of three series 

Game 1: 6 p.m. at Axtell

Game 2: Follows Game 1

Game 3: If needed, 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Butler

Class 2A Area Round

Kerens vs. Rivercrest at Tyler Legacy

Best of three series

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3: If needed, Noon, Saturday

Class 5A Area Round

Corsicana vs, Whitehouse at Rockwall High School

Best of three series

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday 

Game 2: Noon, Saturday

Game 3: If needed, after Game 2

