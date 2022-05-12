Here's a look at this week's GC Baseball/Softball Playoff Schedule.
Softball
Class 1A Region Quarterfinals
Hubbard vs. defending state champ Dodd City at LD Bell Complex in Hurst
Best of three series
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday
Game 3: If needed, following Game 2
Class 2A Region Quarterfinals
Kerens vs. Hawkins at Grand Saline
Best of three series
Game 1: 8 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 8 p.m. Friday
Game 3: If needed, 8 p.m. Saturday
Class 3A Region Quarterfinals
Mildred vs. Lorena at Waxahachie
Best of three series
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3: If needed, 1 p.m. Saturday
Baseball
Class 1A Area Round
Hubbard vs, Jonesboro first two games at Axtell and Game 3 at Lake Butler
Best of three series
Game 1: 6 p.m. at Axtell
Game 2: Follows Game 1
Game 3: If needed, 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake Butler
Class 2A Area Round
Kerens vs. Rivercrest at Tyler Legacy
Best of three series
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3: If needed, Noon, Saturday
Class 5A Area Round
Corsicana vs, Whitehouse at Rockwall High School
Best of three series
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday
Game 2: Noon, Saturday
Game 3: If needed, after Game 2
