Here's a look at this week's Golden Circle Baseball Bi-District playoff schedule and the Golden Circle Softball Area Round playoff schedule:
BASEBALL
5A Bi-District
Corsicana vs. Mckinney North
Best of three series
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Price Field.
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney North
Game 3: (if necessary) 2 p.m. Saturday at Rockwall High School.
3A Bi-District
Mildred vs. West
Best of three series
Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mildred
Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at West High School
Game 3: (if necessary) 1 p.m. Saturday at Mart High School
2A Bi-District
Kerens vs. Big Sandy
Best of three series
Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Rains High School
Game 2: 4 p.m. Friday at Rains High School
Game 3: (if necessary) 3 p.m. Saturday at Rains High School
SOFTBALL
3A Area Round
Mildred vs, Troy
Best of three series
Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Axtell
Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Axtell
Game 3 (if necessary) 6 p.m. Monday at Axtell
2A Area Round
Kerens vs. Harleton
One game
1 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Legacy High School
