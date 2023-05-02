Brydan Hernandez

Brydan Hernandez, a four year starter for the Tigers, is ready for another playoff run. He allowed only eight runs all year and went 5-2 with two saves and a 0.83 ERA while striking out 76 in 67 innings.

Here's a look at this week's Golden Circle Baseball Bi-District playoff schedule and the Golden Circle Softball Area Round playoff schedule:

BASEBALL

5A Bi-District

Corsicana vs. Mckinney North

Best of three series

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Price Field.

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at McKinney North

Game 3: (if necessary) 2 p.m. Saturday at Rockwall High School.

3A Bi-District

Mildred vs. West

Best of three series

Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Mildred

Game 2: 7 p.m. Friday at West High School

Game 3: (if necessary) 1 p.m. Saturday at Mart High School

2A Bi-District

Kerens vs. Big Sandy

Best of three series

Game 1: 6 p.m. Thursday at Rains High School

Game 2: 4 p.m. Friday at Rains High School

Game 3: (if necessary) 3 p.m. Saturday at Rains High School

SOFTBALL

3A Area Round

Mildred vs, Troy

Best of three series

Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Axtell

Game 2: 2 p.m. Saturday at Axtell

Game 3 (if necessary) 6 p.m. Monday at Axtell

2A Area Round

Kerens vs. Harleton

One game

1 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Legacy High School

