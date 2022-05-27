Rice's baseball and softball players earn District 18-3A postseason honors.
Infielder Cadence Van Cleave and outfielder Jacie Blake made the 18-3A softball second-team and Kelly Montgomery, Aliaya Martinez and Lissette Sandoval were named to the Honorable Mention list.
Emily Gray, Aliyah Nezar, Montgomery and Van Cleave all were named to the All-District All-Academic team. Gray was named to the All-State All-Academic first-team and Montgomery was named to the All-State All-Academic Honorable Mention list.
Rice pitcher Braydan Harwell and outfielder Dalton McDonald made the 18-3A baseball second-team and also earned All-District All-Academic honors along with Ethan Gray.
McDonald and Gray were named to the All-State All-Academic second-team and Harwell was named to the All-State All-Academic Honorable Mention list.
