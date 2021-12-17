Corsicana's Tigers had a triple play on national signing day when three of the top players in the baseball program's history inked scholarship offers, and Corsicana catcher Brinly Burke, the best softball player in the Golden Circle (and one of the best in the state) signed with Navarro College during a busy and crowded signing ceremony event at Corsicana High School.
You could say the Corsicana foursome hit for the cycle.
Infielder Miguel "Mikie" Luevano, pitcher Zane Petty and third baseman Austin Pryor all signed letters of intent, becoming the 26th, 27th and 28th Tigers to accept a scholarship in the last 10 years. Luevano, who signed with Texas State, is the fifth Tiger over that span to sign with a Division I school.
The threesome won 65 games in less than three seasons (the 2020 season was cut in half after being canceled because of COVID-19 concerns) and led the Tigers to 28 wins and a berth in the 5A Region Semifinals last spring.
Luevano also helped lead the 2019 team to the state semifinals as a freshman. He was listed as one of the top prospects in the 2022 class when he was a freshman.
Luevano has had a brilliant career with the Tigers as a second baseman and shortstop. He has a career batting average over .350 and led the Tigers in runs scored every season -- and he has been sensational in the field.
"Mikie was a big reason we made the run to state when he was a freshman," said Tiger coach Heath Autrey, who has one of the top programs in the state. "He was one of our best players as a freshman and was a big clutch hitter for us in 2019 and came through with a lot of big hits in the playoffs. His bases-loaded double led the comeback over Lindale (in the Area round game) and he had clutch hits throughout the playoffs.
"But the thing about Mikie is his defense," he said. "He could probably play second base in Double A (minor leagues) right now. I'm really proud of him."
Petty signed with McLennan College in Waco and Pryor signed with Navarro College and will play for Whoa Dill. Both have the potential to move on to a Division I program.
Petty has just gotten better and better and the Tigers are expecting a huge year from him this season. He stepped up last season and led the team in strikeouts, averaging almost one and a half strikeouts an inning (1.45) and he also led the team in ERA (1.43).
Petty, a two-year starter for the Tigers, went 7-3 and struck out 90 batters in just 61 innings last spring. He had many brilliant moments, including throwing a no-hitter against an Ennis lineup that was hitting close to .300 in the 5A Region Quarterfinals.
"Zane has really matured physically and mentally," Autrey said. "He's a hard worker who comes from a real good family and gets a lot of family support.
"He had a great season and has the potential to really have a big year his senior season," he said. "I think the key to him getting over the hump was the work he did on his breaking ball. He clicked in March and his breaking ball became his strikeout pitch. When a high school pitcher can throw a breaking ball at 78 mph it's a swing-and-miss pitch, and his breaking ball really became a wipeout pitch for him.
Pryor was the biggest surprise of the season last spring when he took over third base and gave the Tigers one of the best high school gloves anywhere, making one big play after another, including several head-shaking plays. With Luevano at short and Pryor at third there might not have been a better defensive left side of the infield in Texas.
Pryor played was a Gold Glove third baseman and also filled in at second base and shortstop at times, and became a key player, hitting .325 with an 884 OPS and a .445 on-base percentage.
"Austin turned out to be an above average defensive player, and really helped us during the season and in the playoffs, making some really big plays," Autrey said. "He had a big year defensively and he's getting stronger offensively. He's one of our leaders on and off the field.
"He's got a great family and gets a lot of support from them. He should have another big year this season."
Burke has done it all and more for the Lady Tiger softball program and is arguably the best softball player in the history of the program. She's not only a leader on and off the field, but a tremendous defensive catcher with a rocket arm and the biggest softball bat in this part of Texas, a prodigious power hitter who has blasted some monster shots in her career with the Lady Tigers.
She's a savvy player with a tremendous softball IQ and a pedigree player. Her father John, an assistant softball coach at Navarro, was an impressive baseball player, and her mother, Jessica Karenke-Burke, was a tough-as-nails defensive catcher and power hitter in high school in Illinois, a college star at Texas Tech, and a legend at Navarro, where "Coach K" has won more than 600 games (621-369).
