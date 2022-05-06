Corsicana's Tigers lead a group four teams from the Golden Circle that open the playoffs this week, and three GC softball teams will compete in the second round of the playoffs.
The state-ranked Tigers who won the District 14-5A title and are 20-4-1, will play a best-of-three series against Crandall in the 5A bi-district round. They open at 7 p.m. Friday at Price Field and will play Game 2 and possibly Game 3 on Saturday in Crandall, beginning at noon.
Hubbard, which reached the state tournament last spring, opens the 1A playoffs with a best-of-three bi-district series against Blum. Game 1 will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Blum and Game 2 and 3 (if needed) will be Saturday at Itasca, beginning at 3 p.m.
The Kerens Bobcats finished in a three-way tie for first-place with Frankston and Cayuga and will face Union Grove in a Class 2A best-of-three series at Grand Saline, where they open with a 4:30 p.m. game Friday and are scheduled to play at 5 p.m. Saturday with Game 3 (if needed) to be played immediately after Game 2.
Dawson's Bulldogs open the 2A playoffs against Rio Vista.
Mildred's Eagles, who had an inspirational nine-game run to capture the District 18-3A title, open against Troy in a best-of-three series at the Waco ISD Complex at 6 p.m. Friday with Games 2 and 3 (if needed) scheduled back at Waco ISD beginning at 4:30. p.m. on Saturday.
It will be a Mildred-fest at the Waco ISD Complex because Mildred's Lady Eagles, who became the first Mildred team to win in the playoffs since 2016, play a best-of-three Area Round series against Rogers at the Waco ISD Complex with a doubleheader on Friday, beginning at 5 p.m. with Game 3 (if needed) scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday at the Waco ISD turf field.
Kerens' state-ranked LadyCats, play Rivercrest in a best-of-three Area Round series. Game 1 is at 6 p.m. Friday and Games 2 and 3 (if needed) are on Saturday, beginning at 3 p.m. All games are at Tyler Legacy High School.
Hubbard's Lady Jags play Ector the Class 1A Area Round of the playoffs. They will play at 6 p.m. Friday in a one-game playoff at LD Bell High School in Hurst.
