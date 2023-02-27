What a game!
What a day!
In an unbelievable display of pitching Corsicana's Tigers won two games on Friday allowing just one hit as Ryan Ainsworth tossed a no-hitter against Mansfield Lake Ridge in his first start with the Tigers and Brydan Hernandez threw a one-hitter in a 5-0 victory over South Grand Prairie.
Ainsworth, who was a catcher and third baseman a year ago, stepped on the mound this season and stepped off with a gem Friday, tossing a no-hitter to beat Lake Ridge 1-0. He struck out nine and came oh so close to a perfect game, walking just one in an errorless game. Jace Richardson doubled home the only run.
Hernandez was half of the Tigers' 1-2 punch on the mound last season along with Zane Petty, who was chosen in the Major League draft before choosing to go to Texas Tech.
Hernandez, a three-year starter, was brilliant last year, and looks like he is ready for another big season after the first week of play in 2023.
Hernandez, who was named to the 5A All-State team last season, went 9-1 with a 0.62 ERA, striking out 88 in 78 innings. He pitched a perfect game and hurled six complete game shutouts. He had 132 strikeouts and 29 walks in 12.9 innings and went 14-3 over his first two years as a starter with the Tigers.
He's off to a great start.
He has given up just two hits in two complete games this season, striking out 18 over 14 innings in two shutouts. He gave up a single in his 5-0 win over South Grand Prairie Friday, striking out nine, and he drove in a run for the Tigers, who scored a run in the fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Jace Richardson went 1-for-2, doubled, walked twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run against South Grand Prairie and went 2-for-3 with a double against and an RBI Lake Ridge.
Adrian Baston went 1-for-3 and scored against South Grand Prairie and Easton Autrey went 1-for-3 and drove in a run in the 5-0 win. Blane Farmer went 1-for-1, stole two bases and drove in a run.
The Tigers play their home opener at 5 p.m. Monday at Price Field.
