Heath Autrey Tigers might be young, but they're learning fast.
And teaching some lessons as well.
They've scored 48 runs in their last three games, including a wild weekend of running around the bases at Price Field, where they downed Red Oak 11-1 in a key district game Friday and walked by Kaufman 17-1 Saturday afternoon in a non-district game.
They beat Red Oak 20-4 earlier in the week and have now won four in a row while producing 58 runs and allowing just six. Not bad for a young team that started district 1-3 before bouncing back.
The Tigers are now 3-1 in district but the Mercy-Rule games will no doubt end this week when they play a two-game district series against Ennis -- Tuesday in Ennis and Friday at Price.
They swept Red Oak 20-4 and 11-1 Friday last week, pounding out 25 hits, including 17 in Red Oak. Friday's win proved the 20-4 romp in Red Oak, where games have always been intense with hold-your-breath scores until last week.
The Tigers kept the bats and momentum going Friday, scoring 11 runs in six innings on eight hits to sweep the Hawks.
Ryan Ainsworth shut down Red Oak, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out two. He is now 5-0 with a 0.67 ERA for the season. He had plenty of help from the top of the order Friday.
Adrian Baston, who has put on a clinic on how to be a leadoff hitter this season, went 2-for-3 with a double and drove in three runs (an unlikely total for any leadoff hitter) and Easton Autrey, who is off to a fast start in his first year with the Tiger varsity, also went 2-for-3, scored a run and also drove in three runs.
That's six RBI's from the top of the order and four runs scored on a 4-for-6 night from Baston and Autrey. Blane Farmer also had a big night, going 2-for-2 with a triple and driving in two runs.
Blake Phillips went 2-for-3 and scored three times, Brody Dobbs scored twice and Dylan Aderton tripled and scored three runs as three newcomers came through again for a Tiger team that is giving their growing pains to opponents.
Then the Tigers played Kaufman in a non-district game Saturday and won 17-1 in just four at-bats.
They didn't waste any time taking over the game, scoring nine runs in the first inning when Baston, Farmer, Ainsworth, Phillips. Jace Richardson and Yassiele Ramirez all drove in a run.
Isaiah Miranda, another new face this season, got the win on the mound, allowing just three hits and a run while striking out two and walking one over 4 1/3 innings. Farmer closed out the game retiring the final two batters.
Brydan Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, scored twice and drove in three runs. Baston scored four times with a hit and three walks, Autrey drove in two run and scored twice.
The Tigers took advantage of 17 walks from the Kaufman pitching staff that opened the door for big innings.
Farmer didn't have a hit, but walked twice, scored twice and drove in two runs. Richardson had a hit, scored twice and drove in two runs, Anderton went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and scored a run and drove in two runs.
