Everyone knows there's no "i" in Team, but apparently there's a K in "Opening Day."
At least when Corsicana's pitchers are on the mound.
Just ask the West Trojans who struck out more times than Joe Biden on President's Day in a 6-1 loss to Corsicana's Tigers, who opened their season with an impressive victory at Price Field Monday.
West isn't just a good team, the Trojans are a great team and one of the top 3A programs in Texas. The Tigers know that as well as anyone, because they have lost some of these non-district showdowns over the years.
After getting the win Monday, Tiger coach Heath Autrey was talking about it, and when someone mentioned beating West, he said "finally."
Zane Petty and Brydan Hernandez made sure of that. Petty was masterful and looked smooth and easy on the mound, throwing strikes like there was no one at the plate.
He's coming off a sensational junior season in which he won seven starts and finished with a 1.42 ERA while striking out 90 batters in just 61 innings.
Hernandez was tough as nails, too, with a 1.93 ERA and 29 Ks in 35 innings as a sophomore a year ago. Both were sharp and ready for the 2022 season Monday.
How good were they? Just ask catcher Adin Morehouse.
"They were electric, powerful ...They will take us a long way," he said of the two aces.
Petty is the best strikeout pitcher at Corsicana since Holden Grounds, who struck out a head-shaking 228 batters over his final two seasons with the Tigers, including 119 in 74 innings in 2013.
The West hitters don't want to see Petty again. He started and got the win, striking out 10 of the 12 outs he needed over his four dominant innings. He gave up just two singles and was in command -- 50 of his 70 pitches were strikes.
"I was nervous at first," he said later. "But once I felt the rubber I was locked in."
Locked and loaded.
"Zane gave us a great start," Autrey said. "It should have been a 6-0 game, and Brydan did what he needed to do."
They combined for a dozen strikeouts and allowed just four hits.
Hernandez, who also catches and plays the outfield, gave up two hits over the final three innings and finished with two strikeouts after coming this-close to striking out the side in the seventh when he got the first two batters looking and went 0-2 on the third before Carson Reiger, who had two of West's four hits, doubled for West's only extra base hit of the game.
If you follow Autrey's Tigers, you've seen this game before -- pitching, defense, running and scratching for runs, and getting them and doing all the little things that make Autreyball, Autreyball.
And finding a way to win.
The infield played like it was playoff game in June making tough plays look easy, especially on the left side, where third baseman Adrian Pryor and shortstop Miguel Luevano brought their Gold Glove act from 2021 with them to the 2022 opener.
Bradley Gruver shined at second, and new first baseman Peyton Brown looked like he had been there for a while. He's only the third play first base for the Tigers in the last seven years. Ty Nolen started four seasons and when he left after signing with University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, Hunter Autrey took over at first. Hunter, who was one of the top hitters in Texas, played first base before leaving for Sam Houston State, where he's still bashing homers as a college freshman.
Brown got a hit in his first start at first, and the Tigers had strong at-bats up and down the lineup, banging out nine hits, including three doubles on a beautiful, sky-blue day against a powerful wind that was blowing straight in from center.
Pryor, Morehouse and Hernandez all doubled, and each one was hammered. Pryor, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks and scored twice, led off the sixth, lacing a double to left and Hernandez drove him in with a hard liner for another double to left. Hernandez scored the final run to make it 6-1 on Gruver's RBI grounder to short.
Of course, Autry's small ball wizards bunted, and you won't see a prettier bunt single than the one Conner Means put down in the sixth that moved Hernandez to third. Means went 2-for-3 and drove in a run.
Five Tigers drove in a run as the No. 2 through No. 6 hitters all had an RBI -- Pryor, Hernandez, Morehouse, Means and Gruver came through with clutch RBIs. Pryor, Hernandez, Morehouse and Means each had two hits, and Peyton Brown had the other hit in his debut at first base. Brown pitched and threw a gem against 6A Tyler Legacy last season.
And of course, Autrey's team ran on Opening Day. No sense waiting to torch the bases. The Tigers swiped six as Pryor and Luevano stole two apiece and Hernandez, who did a little of everything, and Blane Farmer each stole second.
Morehouse didn't steal a base, but he threw out a West runner trying to steal second to end the sixth.
"It was a good day offensively for the whole team," Autrey said. "And a good win. It just feels great to be playing baseball."
Especially on KOpening KDay.
