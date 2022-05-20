DALLAS -- It's over.
A season full of as much hope and promise as any in Tiger history, a season that redefined brilliant pitching and a season that like 2019 and 2021 lifted the hearts and emotions of an entire community, is over.
It ended Thursday night when Corsicana's Tigers fell to Forney 3-2 in a stunning, heartbreaking controversial loss in a one-game, winner-take-all Region II 5A playoff at Dallas Jesuit, where one of the loudest and wildest crowds in recent years saw Forney come back in a bizarre three-run fifth inning and score the winning run on a head-shaking call at the plate.
With the scored tied 2-2, thanks in great part to a balk call, Forney's Garret Hendricks hit a ball out in front of the plate that bounced up and hit Hendricks in fair territory as he ran to first base.
Here's the rule:
"If a batter hits the ball into fair territory, he must run to first base. However, if he makes contact with the ball while running to first base before a fielder touches the ball, the batter is out."
No call was made and Forney's third run of the inning scored. No one knows who would have won the game if Hendricks had been called out, and the Tigers had three more at-bats to come back and win the game. But it was a controversial and horrible way to see such a wonderful season end.
Zane Petty started and went five innings, allowing four hits while striking out eight and walking an uncharacteristic five batters, battling a moving strike zone that both coaches complained about all night. Brydan Hernndez pitched two hitless innings with a strikeout and two walks.
Forney's Aiden Sims, a talented sophomore, went six innings, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out eight and Tyler Dickey pitched a scoreless seventh allowing one hit.
"Those are two of the best pitchers in Texas," said Autrey of the battle between Petty and Sims. "You have to tip your hat to (Sims). He battled."
Of course, Autrey's 1-2 punch of Petty, who just signed with Texas Tech, and Hernandez, a sensational junior, gave the Tigers a pitching staff no one will forget.
"If you look at the numbers they're the best over the last 10 years -- the strikeouts, the strikeout-to-walk ratio, runs, hits per inning," Autrey said. "You can't argue with numbers.''
Petty became the third pitcher in recent history to strike out more than 100 batters in one season, joining Holden Grounds and current Mildred coach Stayton Thomas.
Petty struck out 147 and walked just 33 (including a season-high five Thursday) and went 12-2 with a 0.95 ERA.
Hernandez went 9-1 with a 0.62 ERA, striking out 88 in 78 innings. He pitched a perfect game and hurled six complete game shutouts.
They were both aces, winning one big game after another and helping the Tigers, who won five consecutive one-run district games, win the District 14-5A title with one gritty performance after another.
The Tigers were one hit away from blowing the game open in the first inning when they took a 2-0 lead and left runners stranded at second and third.
Miguel Luevano, a four-year starter who was a big part of the 2019 season, led off his final game as a Tiger with a single and raced to third when Conner Means, another senior, reached on a throwing error. Luevano scored on Austin Pryor's sac fly to center.
Hernandez walked and Bradley Gruver, reached on a two-out error when Forney dropped a pop-up in the infield that brought home Means. The Tigers left runners at second and third when a base hit could have produced a 4-0 lead.
The Tigers also left a runner at third in the third inning when Means led off with a double and stole third base. But Sims left him stranded with a pair of strikeouts and a ground out to short.
This was the third season in a row the Tigers reached at least the third round of the playoffs, including 2019 when they lost to nationally ranked Colleyville Heritage 2-1 in the state semifinals at Round Rock, and 2021 when they lost to Frisco Wakeland in the Region II Semifinals. They won 89 games over that three-season stretch. There was no playoff season in 2020 due to COVID-19.
"After the game I told them how proud I was of them," Autrey said. "I'm proud of the way we battled back and gave ourselves a chance to win the game. We had runners at second and third with no outs and left runners at second and third.
"This was our kind of game. This is what we prepare for all year," he said. "We play and win close games all year. Mikie (Luevano) had a great game at shortstop and Bradley played great at second base (he turned a highlight-tape 4-6-3 double play) and Zane and Brydan pitched great all year.''
This one hurt -- hurt as much or more than any playoff loss.
Everyone in Corsicana knows just how special this team was, and rare this group of kids, many who played for the Cana Tigers in Little League, was on the diamond and in the hearts of the community.
"I'm disappointed for our players," Autrey said. "I'm disappointed for all our fans. I'm disappointed for our community ..."
