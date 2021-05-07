They waited a year and more to get back, but the Tigers have arrived again in the 5A baseball playoffs, so new and different -- a team with an identity all its own, and still a part of a program that just keeps growing.
They never had a chance to repeat after making a run to the state tournament in 2019, but now -- two years removed from that emotional and inspirational run -- these Tigers begin what they hope is another memorable journey in the playoffs.
They open a best-of-three bi-district series against Forney at 7 p.m. Friday in Mesquite and will play Game 2 at noon on Saturday in what should be a large and loud crowd at Price Field.
No one knows how far the 2021 Tigers will go but most know how far they have come to get here, grinding their way down a critical stretch and winning the District 14-5A title that was a logjam all season.
Heath Autrey's kids had to battle in what is arguably the most competitive baseball district in Texas while playing short-handed in the final crucial days of the district race. They haven't been at full strength since April 13, but it didn't matter because they won when they absolutely had to win to enter the playoffs as the top-seed.
That's why Autrey, who has led all of his nine teams at Corsicana, says this is his most rewarding trip just to reach the postseason. He talked about just what this team is all about this week.
"I think we're still growing," he said. "I think this team has a special knack for being resilient. They have the ability to pull together and not make excuses.
"These kids missed playing last season, but no one has made any excuses. I think this is one of the best teams of not giving in," he said. "There are still some remnants of the 2019 team. Kolby (Kinkade) and Hunter (Autrey) and Mikie (Luevano) were a big part of that team but the other guys who were younger got to see it."
No one knows if these Tigers can make a run to state. There are too many variables, but Autrey likes (loves) his team and he believes in his kids the way they believe in him.
Kinkade and Hunter Autrey are the only seniors who start, but they didn't emerge as leaders this season. They've been leaders for a while. Kinkade is a four-year starter who had a sensational run in 2019, stepping up as one of the top arms on a staff that had Micah Burke and Devan Lindsey, and Hunter led the Tigers in run-production as a sophomore. He has led them all three years he has started, and has driven in 33 runs in 28 games this season despite being pitched around.
He's hitting .432 with an on-base-percentage of .554 and whopping OPS 1.338. He has also nailed down first base with great defense, and has emerged as a valuable arm in relief. There may not be a better high school clutch hitter in Texas or a more disciplined bat at the plate.
Kinkade is 9-1 with a 1.64 ERA for the season and brings a calm, cool confidence to the game and to every member of the Tigers every time he steps on the mound. He has had a mountain of experience as a four-year starting pitcher for a program that faces a demanding schedule every year.
Luevano was a big part of 2019 as a freshman, and brings a brilliant glove and strong bat (he's hitting .343 and leads the team in runs with 23) to the playoff lineup.
Those three players were a huge part of the 2019 team, and the Tigers have watched a strong group grow up this season, including catcher Aiden Morehouse, who has been the Tigers' hottest hitter down the stretch. He's batting .365 for the season and has proven to be a clutch hitter.
Autrey likes to talk about how big Morehouse has been and he praises Austin Pryor, who has soared to new heights. He's not only hitting .329 with 22 runs in his first season with the varsity, but Autrey has been impressed the way Pryor has filled in at three different infield spots, especially down the stretch when he had to play shortstop every night.
The Tigers have strong pitching at the top of the rotation with Kinkade and Zane Petty, who has 71 strikeouts in just 42 innings and is 4-2 with a 1.46 ERA, and they have a long list of arms to fill in before turning the ball over to Hunter Autrey, who can close a game out.
These Tigers don't know where the next playoff hero will come from, because players such as Solomon James, who seems to be in the middle of every rally and is a vital pitcher, and Connor Means, who has improved every day in the outfield, are both a big part of why they Tigers are here.
Brydan Hernandez, who hit .333 this season, returns to the lineup Friday and gives the Tigers a strong arm in right field and on the mound, and he's an excellent catcher.
Bradly Gruver has grown so much at second base you hardly recognize him. Gruver has not only been solid in the infield but he has come through with unforgettable clutch hits in some of the biggest games and intense moments in district, driving in seven runs while hitting in the No. 9 spot.
One thing is certain about the 2021 Tigers -- they arrived in the playoffs together. It took everyone in the dugout to get them here, players like Peyton Brown, who filled in at third and can pitch if needed, and Adrian Baston, who filled in down the stretch in the outfield and became more and more valuable each game.
It has been a tense and dramatic run to get here, and now the season starts all over -- a new start with a team that has grown so much ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.