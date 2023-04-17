Being in a tight district race at the end of the season is nothing new for Corsicana's Tigers, who find themselves locked in dogfight with Ennis and Forney with four games left in their 14-5A season.
Forney handed the Tigers another bitter loss Friday in Forney, where the Rabbits scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the sixth to win 3-1 and sweep the two game series.
Ryan Ainsworth, who has been a huge impact player for the Tigers this season, pitched well enough to win but lost his first game of the season. He allowed just two hits, but gave up three unearned runs. Ainsworth struck out six and walked three but two of the batters he walked came around to score.
The Tigers scored a run in the second on Brody Dobbs' RBI double, but Forney knotted the score at 1-1 in the third on a sacrifice bunt and things were still tied in the sixth. The Tigers had just four hits and three of those came from their No. 8 (Dobbs) and No. 9 hitter, Blake Phillips, who went 2-for-3.
The Tigers are now 5-3 with four games left. Ennis is 6-2 with both losses coming against the Tigers, and in first-place. But the Lions have four games left, including two with Crandall, which split games with the Tigers and Forney. So there's a real possibility the Tigers could end up in a three-way tie with Forney, which lost twice to Ennis and split games with Crandall.
Forney is now 7-3 with two games left against winless Lancaster. The Tigers play Lancaster twice this week -- on the road Tuesday and at Price Field Friday -- and then play Terrell twice next week, at home Tuesday and at Terrell to close out the regular season April 25.
The Tigers shook off the loss to Lancaster Saturday with an 11-1 five-inning Mercy-Rule victory over Seagoville in a non-district game at Price Field.
Blane Farmer pitched and went the five-inning distance, giving up just one run on two hits while striking out five and not allowing a walk. Farmer also went 1-for-2 and scored.
The Tigers banged out nine hits and scored 11 runs, including a run in the fifth to end the game. Easton Autrey, Brydan Hernandez and Jace Richardson all had RBI hits in the Tigers' four-run second inning that set the tone for the day.
Seven Tigers had hits and six drove in runs. Lane Libal went 1-for-3 with a triple, scored and drove in a run. Richardson went 2-for-3, scored twice and drove in a run, Blake Phillips went 2-for-2, scored and drove in a run, Hernandez went 1-for-3 and had two RBIs and Adrian Baston went 2-for-3, scored and drove in a run.
