Corsicana's Tigers didn't have much time to get over a tough 3-1 loss in Red Oak Friday night.
They didn't need it.
They just needed a few timely hits to go with a pitching staff that has been brilliant all year to win 8-2 over Midlothian Heritage, a talented team that fit the bill for a non-district game on a gorgeous Saturday afternoon.
Red Oak didn't hit the ball hard all night Friday and Tiger pitchers Zane Petty and Solomon James combined to strike out 13 Hawks, but nothing went right in a tough loss to swallow.
The Tigers got home late, got up early and headed for Price Field, where they took to the diamond before the 1 p.m. start and took over the game in the fourth and fifth innings.
They won't play another district game until April 6 at Waco University and don't play a district game at Price until April 9 against Cleburne, which was No. 1 in the state when the Tigers knocked off the Yellow Jackets 4-2 in Cleburne.
Heritage was a good non-district test for the Tigers, who fell behind 2-0, then rallied for two runs in the fourth and six in the fifth to win 8-2. Brydan Hernandez started and got the win, allowing two runs on four hits over four innings while striking out four. He didn't allow a walk.
Reno Morehouse pitched a scoreless fifth and Tiger ace Kolby Kinkade stayed sharp between district starts with two innings of one-hit relief. He struck out one and didn't walk anyone. Funny, that tight strike zone in Red Oak cost the Tigers Friday, but they came right back hours later and retired 21 batters without a walk.
The Tigers got big hits from Hunter Autrey, who went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. He now has 23 RBIs in 21 games. Kinkade's two-run double in the fourth tied things at 2-2, and Autrey ignited the six-run fifth with a two-run single.
Solomon James also had a two-run single in the fifth and Austin Pryor drove in a pair of runs with a key single in the fifth. Miguel Luevano went 3-for-3 and scored twice and Hernandez doubled and scored.
The Tigers, who are now 16-5, had 10 hits Saturday to warm up their cold bats that produced just two hits, including a triple by Luevano, on Friday night.
This team plays the game right, throws strikes, makes plays, runs smart on the bases and pays attention to details -- all the little things you need to do to be successful.
And oh yes, one more thing: These Tigers have a short memory ...
