CRANDALL -- Brody Dobbs, one of the many young faces on Corsicana's roster this season, came through with a two-run double in the fifth, looking and playing like a season veteran on one of the best 5A baseball programs in the state.
There was Dobbs at the plate in the fifth inning on the road with the Tigers trailing 6-5 to the same Crandall team that beat them Tuesday 3-0 at Price Field in the district opener.
Not this time ...
Dobbs delivered on a 2-2 pitch, ripping a two-run double to lift the Tigers to a 7-6 lead that held up, thanks to the clutch performance of Ryan Ainsworth, who pitched 6 2/3 innings and left in the seventh after throwing 116 pitches, giving way to Isaiah Miranda, who needed just three pitches to end the inning and the game.
Heath Autrey's players learn early in their careers how to handle pressure. Autrey preaches the mantra -- "We don't worry about pressure. We prepare for it."
Ask anyone who has ever played for Autrey and they will tell you that -- exactly, quoting Corsicana's legendary coach for word. Dobbs knows that now.
It was a big win for the Tigers, and a bigger day for newcomers Dobbs and Miranda, who picked up his first save -- and a huge day Yassiele Ramirez won't forget.
Ramirez was making his varsity debut with the Tigers. If he was nervous, you sure couldn't tell it. Don't tell the kids on the Crandall team. They will never believe it. Not after the way Ramirez looked behind the plate catching seven strong innings, and at the plate, where he was a game changer.
The Tigers had to come back all day after trailing 5-3 in the first inning. Ramirez went 3-for-4 with a double, scored a run and drove in three runs on a day when every run seemed priceless.
He came through in the clutch in the third inning, belting a two-run double that knotted the score at 5-5 and set the stage for the comeback.
Then Dobbs came through in the fifth, lifting the entire team up.
Ainsworth, who was having a sensational season, had allowed just two runs in his first three starts and entered Friday's game with a 0.39 ERA after giving up just five hits and one earned run in 18 innings to start his varsity career on the mound with a 3-0 record.
He's 4-0 now after battling back from a rough start and throwing a career-high 116 pitches before leaving with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. He didn't allow a run after the fourth inning, and gave up just two earned runs for the day.
Errors hurt the Tigers in Crandall's five-run first inning, but Ainsworth wasn't rattled and stayed strong, giving the Tigers a chance to overcome the tough start.
Dobbs, Ramirez and Miranda are part of the Tiger youth movement this season for a team that returned just three starters and has young and new faces all over the diamond.
The Tigers lost their district opener to Crandall on Tuesday at Price Field, where Crandall scratched out three runs in the fourth to edge the Tigers 3-0. That made Friday's win all the more significant for Autrey's Tigers, who now face Red Oak's formidable Hawks in a two game series next week with a game in Red Oak Tuesday and a game at Price on Friday.
Several Tigers stepped up to the moment during Friday's comeback.
Blane Farmer had an RBI single in the first inning, Brydan Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a double, scored two runs and drove in a run and Jace Richardson went 2-for-4 and scored early.
Everyone knows this young team, which is now 8-7, is going to have some growing pains, but they're also going to have a lot of days like this one.
