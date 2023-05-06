ROCKWALL -- There are growing pains and growing gains, and Corsicana's young Tigers juggled both in their Bi-District best of three series victory over McKinney North, coming back Saturday to win the series with a 4-2 victory after losing Game 2 in a no-hitter 9-0 Friday night.
Don't blame Heath Autrey's kids if they got a little dizzy on their wild ride that was better than anything at Six Flags when they found a way to go from a one-sided loss that would have left most teams on the side of the road to the highest of highs in Rockwall after beating McKinney North 4-2 to win the best of three series and claim the Bi-District title.
Back in January nobody outside of Wolfpack Nation expected these young Tigers to be in the playoffs, and surely not to be lifting the Bi-District trophy above their heads, but there they were 10 feet off the ground dancing and laughing on the Rockwall diamond Saturday.
How did they get here?
Brydan Hernandez carried them past McKinney North in Game 1 at Price Field with a priceless no-hitter, to start the playoffs. It was only the fourth post-season no-hitter in Autrey's 11-years at Corsicana.
It was a beauty, and no doubt lifted this team like nothing else. The Corsicana kids looked like the happiest team in Texas after getting a 1-0 start in the playoffs.
The No. 2 seeded Bulldogs answered with their own no-no Friday in McKinney from their ace, Jack Garza, a big, power-pitching lefty, who shut down the Tigers in McKinney, where most Bulldog fans probably thought the series was over.
It wasn't.
The Tigers could write a novel about how they came back Saturday, but one word comes to mind -- Clutch.
Clutch as in clutch hitting.
Three of the Tigers' four runs Saturday came home with two-out hits in the biggest game of the year.
Trailing 1-0 in the second, the Tigers scored twice when Adrian Baston, the consummate leadoff hitter who leads the Tigers in runs (34), changed hats and became Mr. RBI, ripping a two-out single to center to bring home two runs and a Tiger lead.
Then in the fifth, leading 2-1, freshman Easton Autrey hit a one-out double to center to bring home Blake Phillips for a 3-1 cushion, and with two outs Jace Richardson came through with a huge clutch single to center to bring home Autrey with the Tigers' third two-out RBI and a 4-1 lead.
Clutch as in clutch decision making.
Down 1-0 in the second, coach Autrey made a huge decision and brought in not one, but two runners to go to first and third. Andre Ibanez, who had appeared in just two games all season, came off the bench and went in to run at second and Brody Dobbs came into the game to run at first.
Nice call, coach ...
Both Ibanez and Dobbs came racing home on Baston's two-out, two-run RBI single to give the Tigers the lead.
Clutch as in Ryan Ainsworth's clutch performance on the mound.
Of course, if you follow the Tigers you know all about Ainsworth, who has done it all year. He made it to the varsity this spring after spending most of his time with the Tigers catching, but he should get the "Timing" award from the Tigers.
His timing couldn't have been better and his impact was even greater. It's impossible to measure the impact he has had this season, stepping in to give the Tigers a formidable 1-2 punch on the mound along with Hernandez, a four-year starter.
Ainsworth is 9-1 this season with an 0.67 ERA. He has simply come through all year and never blinked - and when the Tigers arrived in the playoffs Ainsworth simply stepped up one more time.
He had an incredible amount of pressure on him, starting Game 3 after the one-sided loss Friday and Ainsworth knew he was on the mound to save the season.
He did.
He mixed his pitches, hit his spots and was in control all afternoon. And after giving up a solo home run in sixth, he shook it off and retired six in a row to put the game away. He scattered seven hits, but only two scored as he left key runners on base and made his biggest pitches of the game when he needed them the most.
Simply put: The Tigers were clutch ...
