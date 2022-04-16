Want to relieve stress, anxiety and escape all the pressure in your life?
The Corsicana Tigers have the answer: Simply go crazy, all-the-way-bananas-crazy and race to the middle of the diamond at Price Field and have the biggest and wildest dogpile of the season.
There they were Friday after beating Ennis 3-2 in 11 innings, the happiest Tigers on the planet, laughing and shouting and hugging and shouting some more, embracing the moment and each other in the middle of Price, where the Tigers are always right, right smack dab in the stretch run of winning a district title.
They're not there yet, but oh-so-close -- almost as close as this team has become this season.
Their 3-2 wild win Friday that set off the celebration means the Tigers have clinched no worse than a tie for the district title, but what's even more fascinating is the way they got here. Their recent journey that led them to the middle of the diamond and absolute delirium saw the Tigers win five straight one-run games in what is arguably the most competitive 5A baseball league in Texas.
Stress, anxiety, pressure? Forget about it. Heath Autrey's kids are that tough, that resilient and that determined. That's right, five --count 'em, 5 gut-wrenching, one-run wins in a row in the power-packed District 14-5A race, including Friday's 11-inning marathon.
None of the five one-runners felt as good or as earned as Friday's -- a walk-off of walk-offs that came when Brydan Hernandez, who had pitched a masterpiece for eight innings, sent a drive to right field in the bottom of the 11th that kept slicing, and slicing and slicing away from Ennis and toward the end of the game -- a ball that found new life when the right fielder, who made a diving effort to keep the game and the Lions alive, watched in horror when that ball popped out of his glove.
By the time the ball hit the turf Miguel Luevano had raced home from third, sailing on a cloud of his own, lifting Corsicana to a 3-2 win over Ennis, which played the Tigers as tough and as close as any team all year and yet suffered two bitter losses in a span of three days, including Friday's heartbreaker.
In a span of 72 hours the Tigers beat Ennis 4-3 and 3-2 with a pitching staff that went 18 innings and gave up just one earned run while striking out 20, and just like that Ennis went from a contender for the district title to a 3-5 team.
The Tigers, who are 9-1 with two games left against Red Oak next week, eliminated second-place Midlothian (6-4) Friday and leads Cleburne (5-3), which could force a tie for first. Cleburne would have to go 4-0 and hope the Tigers lose twice to Red Oak to force a tie at the top.
Last season Autrey's kids, who had to play short-handed without two key starters down the stretch, ended in tie with Joshua for first-place, but won the title and top playoff seed with a 9-4 playoff victory over Joshua.
Ironically, Ennis, which plays last-place and winless Waco next week, finishes its season with two games against Cleburne -- two must-win games for Ennis, which is still in the playoff hunt.
Friday's game also answered a question for the Tigers, who have won 17 games this season on the strength clutch hitting, near spotless defense and having two aces on the mound in Zane Petty (9-0), who beat Ennis Wednesday, allowing just three hits and one earned run, and Hernandez, who got the save Wednesday and slammed the door on Ennis for eight innings Friday, striking out 10 without allowing a walk or an earned run.
Hernandez had 12 Ks for the two outings, striking out two in two shutout innings Wednesday. And he drove in two of the Tigers' three runs Friday.
Hernandez simply ran out of pitches Friday and left after throwing his 111th pitch (the UIL limit is 110 but you can complete the at-bat) of the game with a 1-2-3 eighth inning that ended with a strikeout.
The only question the Tigers had going into the playoffs is who to go to as a No. 3 pitcher, but the answer was always there in Luevano, who came on strong as a lethal extra pitcher as a freshman when he was a vital arm during the Tigers' run to the 2019 state tournament as well as being a key hitter and Gold Glove shortstop.
Luevano has always been the first option this season, and the evidence was never more apparent than on Friday when he pitched the final three innings and shut down Ennis with a brilliant performance, allowing only a single and facing just 10 batters. He struck out one and didn't walk anyone in the clutch to get the win in relief -- scoring the winning run just for a little icing. He scored two of the three runs.
The Tigers got their first run in the third after Luevano singled, moved to second on Austin Pryor's bunt and scored on Hernandez's two-out single to center.
The Tigers would have won in regulation if not for an ugly sixth inning when an errant throw to third opened up the chance for two unearned runs to score.
Down 2-1, the Tigers bounced back in the bottom of the sixth and knotted the score when Conner Means, who is having a brilliant season, walked, stole second and came home from third on Adrian Baston's infield hit. Baston, the fastest Tiger, had three hits.
The Tigers can nail down the district title with a win over Red Oak Tuesday night at Price, where a big crowd is expected -- and possibly a dogpile later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.