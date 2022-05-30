It didn't take the coaches in District 14-5A long to decide who deserved the top postseason awards in a district the Corsicana Tigers have dominated since joining in 2019.
No team in the competitive district has had the success the Tigers have had. They won their second consecutive district title and third in four years in 2022 and once again drove further in the 5A playoffs than anyone in the district.
Tiger coach Heath Autrey, who has won 81 games over the last three full seasons (the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID 19 pandemic) was the 14-5A Coach of the Year and every Tiger regular was honored on the 14-5A All-District teams
Autrey's Tigers won 24 games this year and won the 14-5A title with a 12-2 record. Autrey was a slam dunk choice as the District 14-5A Coach of the Year.
His Tigers once again marched through the playoffs, reaching the 5A Region II quarterfinals, when they lost a one-game playoff to Forney 3-2 when Forney scored its third run on an unexplainable call when the batter was clearly out and yet the home plate umpire either didn't know the rule or just didn't apply it.
With the scored tied 2-2, thanks in great part to a balk call, Forney's Garret Hendricks hit a ball out in front of the plate that bounced up and hit Hendricks in fair territory as he ran to first base.
Here's the rule:
"If a batter hits the ball into fair territory, he must run to first base. However, if he makes contact with the ball while running to first base before a fielder touches the ball, the batter is out."
No call was made and Forney's third run of the inning scored. No one knows who would have won the game if Hendricks had been called out. But it was controversial and a horrible way to see such a wonderful season end.
Here's the rule:
"If a batter hits the ball into fair territory, he must run to first base. However, if he makes contact with the ball while running to first base before a fielder touches the ball, the batter is out."
It was a bitter end to an inspirational season that saw the Tigers come through so many times to win close games. Forney plays for the Region title this week.
The Tigers were honored with postseason awards shortly after the loss.
Zane Petty, who had a remarkable year, was named the 14-5A MVP after going 12-2 (including the loss to Forney) with a 0.91 ERA. Petty struck out 147 batters in only 88.1 innings, becoming only the third Tiger pitcher to strike out 100 batters in recent years, and he was dominant from his first pitch of the season through his last. He stopped off along the way to accept a Division I scholarship from Texas Tech.
The Tigers had three players receive Superlatives on the 14-5A team.
Brydan Hernandez, a junior who pitched and played right field and first base, was named the district's Most Versatile Player.
Hernandez not only had a brilliant season on the mound, where his numbers make him an All-State candidate along with Petty, but he led the Tigers in hitting, (.369), RBI (28), stolen bases (21), on-base-percentage (.491) and OPS (1.039).
He was brilliant on the mound, mixing his pitches and mowing down hitters all year. He pitched a perfect game against Waco University and allowed just one run in two playoff victories.
He finished the season with a 9-1 record with one save, striking out 88 batters in 78.1 innings while walking only 12 batters all year. He ended up with a 0.62 ERA and gave Corsicana an amazing 1-2 punch with two aces.
Bradley Gruver, a senior who has improved tremendously over the past two seasons, had a huge season at second base and was named the 14-5A Defensive Player of the Year.
Gruver was a true clutch hitter who had a Gold-Glove season, making the hard plays look easy and the near impossible ones look like outs. Gruver emerged as a leader and one of the big reasons the Tigers won 52 games over the past two seasons.
The Tigers had six more players make the 14-5A All-District as every starter picked up honors.
Sophomore left fielder Adrian Baston and senior Austin Pryor, arguably one of the top best fielding third basemen in all of 5A baseball, were both named to the first team. Baston, the Tiger quarterback, had a huge season, hitting .341, and Pryor was once again a highlight tape in the field and a leader on and off the field. He hit .315, drove in 22 runs and scored 27 before leaving to go play for Whoa Dill at Navarro.
Senior outfielder Conner Means, who hit .310, stole 19 bases, scored 26 runs drove in 23 runs and ran down everything in center field made the second-team. Miguel Luevano, who had a memorable and exciting four-year career at shortstop, where he made too many dazzling plays to count, Aiden Morehouse, one of the top defensive catchers in the state and a born leader, and outfielder Blane Farmer, who had a breakout season, all were named to the 14-5A second-team.
Peyton Brown, a hard-working first-baseman/DH who earned KAND awards for his hustle and no-quit work ethic and unabashed desire, was named to the 14-5A Honorable Mention list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.