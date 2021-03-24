This wasn't about Ennis.
This was about bouncing back, about rebounding, about shaking one off and about responding.
This was about the Tigers.
Sure, it was Ennis Tuesday night at Price Field, where a big crowd showed up for a game that always has a lot of meaning, but the Tigers' 4-1 victory was a statement about this team's mental toughness more than balls and strikes.
The Tigers got kicked in the gut Friday in Joshua, where they led 7-0 only to lose 8-7 when the Owls scored two runs in the bottom of the ninth on a two-out, two-run single when a liner to center took a nose-dive and dropped in for a wild walkoff win for the Owls and a lot heartbreak for the Tigers.
It was a head-shaking loss, the kind that can linger.
It didn't.
Heath Autrey has no timetable for that. He's a coach who preaches about the details, preaches about them every day, and every kid who plays for him from Hunter Melton to Hunter Autrey knows it.
Coach Autrey also shook up his lineup just a bit -- and of course it worked. The ball didn't look any bigger and the bats didn't feel any lighter, but it did add a twist, and it helped clear some heads. And then he told his kids it was up to them, not Ennis, not Joshua, but up to them -- up to his Wolfpack -- to respond.
Sure, there was drama and some knots in the stomach (it's always that way when the Tigers and Lions meet on the diamond). But oh-how-good it felt in the end.
Solomon James, who always seems to find a way to get on base, led off the fourth with a single, moved to second on Kolby Kinkade's first sacrifice bunt of the season (and maybe his last) and scored to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead when Austin Pryor ripped a single.
By the way, remember those tweaks in the lineup. Autrey moved James into the fourth spot for the first time this season, and slipped Pryor into the seventh spot for the first time with a couple of changes that didn't look ominous at the time.
But that run in the fourth couldn't have looked much bigger.
Then, clinging to a 1-0 lead (thanks to Kinkade, who shut out Ennis on two hits over five innings) the Tigers erupted for three runs in the bottom of the sixth that started with a leadoff walk to James, who was on base all three times.
Kinkade walked on four pitches and moved to second when Aiden Morehouse's fielder's choice bunt erased James. But that brought up Pryor, who was standing in the good-old seventh spot in the lineup. A passed ball brought in a 2-0 lead and then Pryor sent a single to right to make it 3-0 with his second huge hit and second even-bigger RBI.
With two outs Brydan Hernandez came up. Did we mention Autrey moved Hernandez from fifth in the lineup to the leadoff spot for the first time this year. Sure enough, Hernandez ripped a single to left to give himself a 4-0 lead.
He relieved Kinkade to start the sixth, and got the save after things got real interesting in the Ennis seventh. The Lions scored an unearned run on a fielder's choice and then loaded the bases with one out with a hit batsman and a walk.
But Hernandez ended the drama by striking out Ryan Diaz and getting Lorenzo Leija, who had been a nightmare for the Tigers all night, on a fly ball to center that did not take a nosedive.
Kinkade, who signed with Texas Lutheran on Monday, lowered his ERA to 0.61 and improved to 5-0 for the season. Hernandez, who is 3-0, picked up his first save, giving up three hits over two innings with a strikeout (the biggest of the game).
One other note: The win moved the Tigers (4-1) back into first-place in the District 14-5A race, just a hair in front of Ennis (3-1).
But this wasn't about first-place, or Ennis, or Hunter Melton.
This was about the Tigers ...
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.