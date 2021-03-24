Corsicana, TX (75110)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.