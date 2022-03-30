MIDLOTHIAN -- This is not a misprint. This is not a typo.
Corsicana's Tigers defeated Midlothian 15-0 Tuesday night on the road. Yup, that Midlothian. Fifth-teen to 'Nuthin. It doesn't sound right nor look right no matter how you say it or write it.
This isn't supposed to happen, not with these two teams, not in this district -- and definitely not on the road, where most games are tight and the strike zones are even tighter.
Both teams threw their aces Tuesday. Zane Petty was Zane Petty and if you've been paying attention you what that means, a night filled with more strikeouts and more zeroes (or Zane-ohs) for Petty, who is having a remarkable season.
Midlothian's ace Colton Clawson had a nightmare, but he'll probably bounce back and be hard to beat in his next start. Clawson was 2-0 in his first two district starts, allowing just two earned runs while striking out 22 batters and walking one.
The Tigers got to him early, scoring two runs on five first-inning hits, They left the bases loaded in the first and stranded five runners in the first three innings. But they were steady at the plate, building a 5-0 lead before exploding with a 10-run fifth inning.
Petty threw another gem, going 4 1/3 innings, striking out eight without allowing a walk. He gave up two singles and lowered his season ERA to 0.91 while improving to 5-0.
Petty struck out the first four batters he faced, including a sweet start when all three Panthers went down looking in the first inning. He has 76 Ks in 38 1/3 innings while walking just eight.
He left the game to throw another day (in fact, Friday). Tiger coach Heath Autrey pulled Petty with one out in the fourth after he reached his 64th pitch -- setting up the opportunity to bring him back Friday.
Brydan Hernandez nailed down the game, picking a runner off second who had reached on an error, and striking out the final Panther. The Tigers are in great shape to use Petty and Hernandez against Midlothian Friday at Price.
Miguel Luevano not only set the tone early when he led off the game with an infield hit, but he had his best game of the season, belting two doubles and hitting a long triple that bounced off the wall. He fell a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, but his 4-for-4 night was just what the Tigers needed. He scored three runs and drove in three runs, and by the time he left none of the Midlothian fans wanted to see him again.
The Tigers pounded out 16 hits, including five doubles and a triple, on a night when the wind was blustering at about 25 mph and the Tiger bats were humming. Every Tiger in the starting lineup had at least one hit and one RBI.
The top of the order was on fire all night as Luevano, Austin Pryor and Brydan Hernandez combined for nine hits and drove in seven runs. Pryor went 3-for-4, drove in three runs and scored twice and Hernandez went 2-for-4, scored and drove in a run.
Pryor doubled home Luevano and scored on Hernandez's single that gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead. The Tigers added a run in the second when Blane Farmer walked and came home on Luevano's triple and scored a pair of runs in the fourth when Farmer singled, scored on Luevano's double. Pryor's single brought in Luevano and a 5-0 lead.
Then came the fifth inning and the Tiger Hit Parade that started with an infield single from Bradley Gruver, who moved to second when Conner Means walked, and scored on Adrian Baston's double. Peyton Brown and Farmer hit back-to-back RBI singles and just like that it was 12-0. By the time the inning ended the Tigers had sent 13 to the plate, and 10 had scored.
Midlothian had swept the first two series and brought a 4-0 district record into the game, and now find themselves tied with the Tigers, who are 4-1 and 12-2-1 for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.