TERRELL -- Guess these Tigers have plenty of experience now ...
Just look at how they handled themselves this spring. They won their 19th game and wrapped up the District 14-5A season in a dogfight for first-place Saturday with an 8-1 victory over Terrell.
The playoffs that seemed so far away when the season began start this week.
This was such a young Tiger team -- a team that coach Heath Autrey called his least experienced group since 2007 when Autrey was coaching at Red Oak.
No one knew who would grow up or how fast they would grow, but those who know Autrey knew his kids would play hard and play Autreyball -- knew they would work like crazy to improve and do all the little things that add up to success on the diamond -- and do them over and over and over again.
They did.
They might have started the season with a dugout full of question marks but they ended it with a seasoned team that looks ready for the playoffs.
Ryan Ainsworth shut out Lancaster 10-0 last Friday, allowing just two hits while striking out nine in six innings, and slammed the door on Terrell Saturday 8-1 with a five-hitter. The Tigers have given up only one run in their past four games, outscoring opponents 35-1 Terrell's run Saturday was the first against the Tigers since April 15.
Ainsworth tossed another beauty and the Tigers took care of business Saturday, wrapping up the regular season with a 7-1 record and a 0.67 ERA. He allowed just six earned runs all year -- pitching 62 1/3 innings.
Brydan Hernandez allowed only eight runs all year and went 5-2 with two saves and a 0.83 ERA while striking out 76 in 67 innings. The Tiger team ERA for the season was 1.00. The staff allowed just 44 earned runs over 171 innings.
The first four hitters in the Tiger lineup destroyed Terrell. Adrian Baston went 3-for-3, scored a run, drove in three runs and hit his ninth triple of the season. Easton Autrey, a freshman who recently committed to Texas A&M, went 1-for-3, scored and drove in two runs with a double. Blane Farmer went 2-for-3, scored and drove in a run and Hernandez doubled, scored and drove in a run.
The foursome combined to go 7-for-12 with two doubles, a triple and seven RBIs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.