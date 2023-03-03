In what seemed a little surreal, Corsicana's Tigers managed to put together a doubleheader at home against Brownsboro at the last minute to try to fill a non-district schedule by playing in the morning in hopes of beating the thunderstorms that were on everyone's mind (that came at 8 p.m.) Thursday.
So instead of playing two scheduled games in the Lindale Tournament the Tigers played what was their essentially their season opener at home at 10 a.m. Friday.
They lost both games to Brownsboro, dropping the opener 13-4 and losing the second game 6-2. If you follow the Tigers, who have emerged as one of the best high school baseball programs in Texas, you already know this is one of -- if not -- the youngest and least experienced teams Heath Autrey has ever coached at Price Field.
The Tigers need to play all those early non-district games more this season than ever to prepare for a district race that will arrive sooner than you think.
Give the Tigers an A for effort and give Brownsboro some extra credit for driving to Corsicana instead of a much shorter trip to Lindale, where the games were canceled.
The Tigers are now 3-4 for the season as they head into the weekend and the Lindale Tournament. They were scheduled to play Lindale and Marshall Friday.
That 3 in the Tigers' 3-4 record is a result of brilliant pitching as all three victories have been shutouts, including a no-hitter by Ryan Ainsworth and two one-hit shutouts by ace Brydan Hernandez. The Tigers won twice last week on the same day, allowing just one hit over the two victories.
Two many runs and too many mistakes cost the Tigers a couple of losses Thursday, but nothing seemed normal about the doubleheader from the timing to the dreary clouded skies to the small crowd (mostly from Brownsboro) to the final scores.
The Tigers gave up four runs in the first inning and scored four right away in the opener in what looked like a long day. Brownsboro pitched well and made plays and won the six-inning game.
Adrian Baston, who hit a triple and scored in the first, took the loss on the mound, allowing five earned runs in two innings. Blane Farmer came in and pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing six runs, but only one of those were earned, while striking out four.
The Tigers had some good at-bats. Easton Autrey doubled, scored and drove in a run and Farmer went 2-for-3. Brydan Hernandez went 1-for-2 with a double, scored and drove in a run and Dylan Anderson doubled and scored. Farmer had a solid day at the plate, going 4-for-6 in the doubleheader.
The second game was a five-inning game, and Brownsboro scored early off Hernandez, who went four innings, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven. He hadn't allowed a run this season before Thursday.
Hernandez went 2-for-3, Baston hit another triple and scored twice (he went 1-for-2 with a walk), Easton Autrey drove in a run and Farmer drove in another run.
The Tigers will take the two losses and work to play better defense. But that's the idea with a young team. They've got to play better and smarter, and they know it.
